Daily Guess The Country Game #040 (May 02, 2026)

by

Think you know the world better than Google Maps?

Guess the Country challenges your geography instincts by turning cold facts into clever clues. Each guess gives you feedback on how close you are — distance, direction, population, size, and even flag colors — helping you zero in on the mystery nation before you run out of tries.

Simple to play, weirdly addictive, and humbling in the best way.

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

How It Works?

You have a limited number of guesses to find the hidden country, and every guess reveals helpful clues like the distance and direction from the correct answer, population and area comparisons, and flag color matches. Use logic, geography knowledge, and elimination to narrow it down. Guess correctly to win, learn something new along the way, and share in the comments how many guesses and how much time you needed.

Daily Guess The Country Game #040 (May 02, 2026)

Need a hint?

🔽 Show Hint

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing The Craziest Ways Their Vinted Orders Were Packaged (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Everything We Know about The Sex and the City Reboot So Far
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2021
Female Students Suffer Years Of Discrimination, One Student’s Evidence Finally Ends It
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
98 Funny Restaurant Names From Owners With A Sense Of Humor
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Painted 26 People As Disney-Worthy Cartoon Characters, And Here’s The Result
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Make Nesting Dolls With Attitude
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025