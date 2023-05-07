How Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 Found The Perfect Ending For An MCU Trilogy

Alert! Contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in cinemas now, and it’s already making quite an impact. With a shining audience reception and a predicted US box office opening of $130 million, the final part in James Gunn’s comic book space opera has made quite an impact on landing. Historically, movie trilogies are under a lot of pressure to reach a good conclusion, and not all succeed. Famous examples are Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars sequel trilogy, both of which failed to hold together. Guardians 3 leaps over this pitfall. While not without flaws, it takes care to conclude not only the overall story, but each character’s story too.
Movie trilogies are a staple of modern cinema. Arguably the best known in pop culture is the original Star Wars trilogy, and many have followed in its footsteps. However, a good trilogy is a difficult thing to pull off. Writers need to make each movie self-contained enough to tell a good story in its own right, while also telling a cohesive story overall. The MCU may tell a sprawling, ongoing story but ‘s made up of smaller stories. That now includes several trilogies. The Iron Man trilogy, for instance, is a good example of one which tells a larger story. It explores Tony Stark’s trauma and how he learns to move past it. Guardians of the Galaxy does a superb job of following this lead.
How The Guardians Of The Galaxy Trilogy Fits Together
With an ensemble cast, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has several stories to tell. Most characters act more to support and underpin the main theme – family. Drax speaks often about his family. Mantis’s story is revealed to be about her abusive father, Ego, and her realization that Quill is actually her brother. After Groot dies at the end of Volume 1, he becomes the child who the others collectively parent in Volume 2. While none of these are main characters, their roles help to solidify the story, reinforcing the overall narrative. The result is an exceptionally cohesive trilogy.
Peter Quill is the obvious main character of Guardians of the Galaxy, going from being a child who never really grew up, to learning how to take responsibility. Rocket Raccoon, the secret main protagonist, has a long and difficult journey from being a good-for-nothing bounty hunter to being the new leader of the Guardians. His story is emphasized in Volume 3 where it’s revealed that his tragic backstory was even more horrific than he ever let on in the past. The third, perhaps most underappreciated main character is Nebula, who started out as a villain who’d happily murder anyone in her way. Her story sees her reconciling with her sister, Gamora, and eventually taking responsibility for the children rescued during Volume 3. To paraphrase one of her closing lines, she wants to let them have the childhood she was denied. These three main characters in Guardians of the Galaxy all share very similar arcs which run through the whole trilogy – learning to take responsibility and become better versions of themselves.
Why Guardians Of The Galaxy Is The Best MCU Trilogy
Some of the MCU trilogies feel a bit flimsy. The Thor trilogy, for instance, tells the story of Thor’s ambition for power, his fall from grace, and how he eventually earns his place as leader of the Asgardians. The narrative is there, but the three movies are too disjointed in tone. Captain America’s trilogy has the opposite problem, where the three movies are tonally and aesthetically quite consistent but their overall story doesn’t quite gel. Each Captain America story acts more to set up or react to events in the main Avengers storyline than to tell its own narrative. Iron Man, as previously mentioned, has a consistent story despite a weak second movie. Probably one of the best MCU trilogies is Spider-Man, which ultimately serves as an extended origin story.
While each MCU trilogy does tell an overarching story, its main purpose is to feed back into the MCU. Understandably, because the earlier trilogies began when the MCU was much smaller than it currently is, with much less certainty that they’d conclude. Captain America: The First Avenger needed to set up The Avengers because, at the time, it was still a big cinematic experiment. As a result, Captain America’s own narrative feels a bit submerged. The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy stands out among the others because it feels more adjacent to the rest of the MCU, not least because it takes place almost entirely in a different part of the galaxy. The result is, with no pun intended, it has the space to tell its own story. Where trilogies like Iron Man happen as part of the MCU, the GOTG trilogy feels more like something which the MCU happens to. At the same time, the themes it contains are among the most coherent of the MCU’s many plotlines.
How Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Leaves Room For New Stories
In 2023, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a sprawling juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down. Embedded in the middle of it, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 manages to strike a careful balance. On one hand, it gives all of the central characters a satisfying conclusion to the story and a good send-off. For characters like Gamora and Mantis, their story in the MCU is effectively over. While they could still be reintroduced later on, there are no loose threads if Volume 3 is their final appearance. On the other hand, GOTG 3 sets up a new team of Guardians, now under Rocket’s leadership, who’re free to reappear in future stories. Peter Quill is also destined to return, albeit without his former team. As Volume 3 says at the end of its post-credits scene, “The legendary Star-Lord will return.”
Perhaps the only downside of Guardians of the Galaxy is that it can’t truly stand alone as a trilogy. It’s built into the MCU, so without knowing the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the continuity feels a bit strange. Even the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special contains a vital part of the story. These points are referenced briefly in the movie’s opening scenes, as a reminder, but the jarring leap in continuity between Volumes 2 and 3 makes the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy feel rather less self-contained. This is why James Gunn has referred to the overall Guardians story as the trilogy+. At the end though, the plot matters less than the overall narrative. The story of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, about family and finding yourself, is what’s truly important. The strength of this theme, with all its many threads, is what makes Guardians of the Galaxy the MCU’s best trilogy.
