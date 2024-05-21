GTA’s history with cheats is as old as the series itself, and GTA 5 doesn’t deviate from that. It came out in 2013 and is the seventh main installment in the GTA series. The GTA series began with the release of the original GTA game in 1997, developed by DMA Design (later Rockstar North) and created by David Jones and Mike Dailly. The game featured a 2D open world with a top-down perspective, where players carried out criminal missions in the fictional locales of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. Despite its controversial content, the game was well-received for its innovative gameplay and freedom of action.
The year 1999 saw the release of GTA 2, elevating the franchise with enhanced graphics and gameplay mechanics, all within a futuristic, dystopian city setting. GTA 3 broke boundaries with its 3D open-world gameplay, immersing players in the vibrant streets of Liberty City. It acted as the model for every game thereafter and made sure the series stayed in the spotlight. GTA: Vice City in 2002 and GTA: San Andreas in 2004 expanded the game’s scope, settings, and storylines, drawing inspiration from different eras and locations.
The series kept refining itself with GTA 4 in 2008, which brought a more realistic approach and a mature narrative set in modern Liberty City. 2013 saw the release of GTA 5, which introduced a new element to the series by offering three playable protagonists: Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips. And as if that wasn’t enough, it also advanced graphics and featured an extensive open world, surging to become one of the most commercially successful video games of all time.
Cheating Is Fair Game across All GTA 5 Platforms
The series boldly tackles controversial themes and content, including violence (gunfights, car chases), crimes (theft, organized crime, drug trafficking), explicit language, prostitution, drug use, and exaggerated social commentary for entertainment value. Therefore, it’s no coincidence the game is crammed with cheat codes. The game debuted on PS3 and Xbox 360 before being reissued for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Later on, enhanced versions were made available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Cheat codes can be activated through either the in-game cell phone or the console interface, depending on your platform.
PlayStation and Xbox players can access the cell phone by pressing the Up arrow on the D-pad to open the phone interface, then navigating to the contacts menu, inputting the cheat code using the dial pad, and confirming to activate it. PC players have two options: they can either use the cell phone method, by pressing “T” to access the phone or use the console method by pressing “~” to bring up the console, typing the cheat code, and hitting Enter. Regardless of where it goes down, cheating has its fallout. Therefore, save your progress before experimenting with cheat codes to easily revert to your previous state if needed.
Striking It Rich in GTA 5 Isn’t as Simple as It Once Was
It’s no secret that the GTA series has a long-standing tradition of cheats, and we’re unabashedly part of that legacy. Cheats became a part of the GTA experience, giving players a chance to goof off and explore the game in ways that aren’t so typical. Cheat codes for stacks of cash are often among the most clamored-for in video games, since money in games usually translates to power.
The trend of using cheat codes to increase in-game currency was kickstarted by GTA 3′s iconic IFIWEREARICHMAN, opening doors for later expansions like GTA Vice City and San Andreas, and it stayed in the loop with cheats like MIAMITRAFFIC and HESOYAM. GTA 4 doesn’t stray from this pattern, offering players the cheat code 362-555-0100 accessible through the in-game phone. Unfortunately, cheat codes for cash didn’t make it into GTA 5.
The decision seems to stem from a desire to maintain fairness in the in-game economy or just to ensure that you’re earning it through streetwise tactics. There might be no shortcuts, but we can clue you in on where you can rake it in. There are several less overtly illegal ways to make money, such as collecting nuclear waste, investing in the stock market, and winning street races. But GTA 5 wouldn’t be the same without those classic money-making gigs where you chase bounties, snatch armored trucks, rob stores, and carry out assassination missions.
Cheat Your Way through GTA 5 on Either Playstation, Xbox, or PC
The story of GTA 5 revolves around the three protagonists as they plot a series of high-stakes heists. The narrative explores themes of crime, corruption, and the pursuit of the American Dream. The game’s an adrenaline rush on its own, but these cheat codes? They’ll take you to the edge. Here’s the complete rundown of the cheat codes you could ever need for your action-packed missions:
Cheats for Enhancing Gameplay
Max health and armor – Refills your health and armor bars.
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TURTLE
- Phone: 1-999-887-853
Wanted Level down – Reduces your wanted level by one star.
- PlayStation: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up
- Xbox: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up
- PC: LAWYERUP
- Phone: 1-999-529-93787
Wanted Level up – Increases your wanted level by one star
- PlayStation: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Down
- Xbox: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Down
- PC: FUGITIVE
- Phone: 1-999-3844-8483
Slow Motion – Slows down the game speed for dramatic effect.
- PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Square, R2, R1
- Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
- PC: SLOWMO
- Phone: 1-999-756-966
Slow-motion aim – Activates slow-motion aiming while aiming a weapon.
- PlayStation: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- PC: DEADEYE
- Phone: 1-999-332-3393
Fast run – Increases your running speed.
- PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
- PC: CATCHME
- Phone: 1-999-228-2463
Fast swim – Increases your swimming speed.
- PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
- PC: GOTGILLS
- Phone: 1-999-4684-4557
Moon Gravity – Reduces gravity for you and vehicles, making jumps more floaty.
- PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
- PC: FLOATER
- Phone: 1-999-356-2837
Change Weather – Cycle through different weather conditions.
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- PC: MAKEITRAIN
- Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
Parachute – Grants you a parachute instantly.
- PlayStation: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
- Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
- PC: SKYDIVE
- Phone: 1-999-759-3483
Skyfall – Spawns you in the sky, freefalling without a parachute.
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: SKYFALL
- 1-999-759-3255
Slidey Cars – Vehicles have reduced traction, making them slide more.
- PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
- PC: SNOWDAY
- Phone: 1-999-766-9329
Invincibility – Makes you invulnerable to damage for five minutes.
- PlayStation: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- PC: PAINKILLER
- Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537
Special Ability Recharged – Instantly recharges your character’s special ability bar.
- PlayStation: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
- PC: POWERUP
- Phone: 1-999-769-3787
Super Jump – Gives you a higher jump ability.
- PlayStation: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
- Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
- PC: HOPTOIT
- Phone: 1-999-467-8648
Drunk Mode – Simulates the effect of being drunk.
- PlayStation: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle
- Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, B, B, B, B
- PC: LIQUOR
- Phone: 1-999-547-861
Flaming Bullets – Bullets set targets on fire upon impact.
- PlayStation: R1, R2, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Xbox: RB, RT, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
- PC: INCENDIARY
- Phone: 1-999-462-363-4279
Bang Bang! – Explosive ammunition rounds for all weapons.
- PlayStation: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
- PC: HIGHEX
- Phone: 1-999-462-363-4279
Give Weapons – Grants you a full set of weapons and ammo.
- PlayStation: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TOOLUP
- Phone: 1-999-866-587
Explosive Melee Attacks – Punches and melee attacks cause explosions.
- PlayStation: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Xbox: Right, Left, X, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- PC: HOTHANDS
- Phone: 1-999-4684-2637
Cheats to Spawn Vehicles
Spawn BMX – Spawns a BMX bicycle for riding and performing stunts.
- PlayStation: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- PC: BANDIT
- Phone: 1-999-226-348
Spawn Buzzard – Spawns a Buzzard Attack Helicopter, armed with machine guns and rockets.
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: BUZZOFF
- Phone: 1-999-289-9633
Spawn Caddy – Spawns a Caddy, a golf cart-like vehicle found on golf courses.
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- PC: HOLEIN1
- Phone: 1-999-4653-46-1
Spawn Comet – Spawns a Comet, a fast and agile two-door sports car.
- PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC: COMET
- Phone: 1-999-266-38
Spawn Dodo – Spawns a Dodo, a small seaplane with unique handling.
- PlayStation: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- PC: EXTINCT
- Phone: 1-999-398-4628
Spawn Duke O’Death – Spawns the Duke O’Death, a heavily armored muscle car.
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT
- PC: DEATHCAR
- Phone: 1-999-332-84227
Spawn Duster – Spawns a Duster, a crop-dusting plane suitable for leisure flying.
- PlayStation: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- PC: FLYSPRAY
- Phone: 1-999-359-77729
Spawn Garbage Truck – Spawns a Garbage Truck, used for garbage collection activities.
- PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: TRASHED
- Phone: 1-999-872-433
Spawn Kraken – Spawns a Kraken, a submersible vehicle for underwater exploration.
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: BUBBLES
- Phone: 1-999-282-2537
Spawn PCJ – Spawns a PCJ 600, a speedy sport motorcycle.
- PlayStation: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
- PC: ROCKET
- Phone: 1-999-762-538
Spawn Rapid GT – Spawns a Rapid GT, a sleek two-door sports car.
- PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
- Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
- PC: RAPIDGT
- Phone: 1-999-727-4348
Spawn Sanchez – Spawns a Sanchez, a dirt bike for off-road racing and stunts.
- PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: OFFROAD
- Phone: 1-999-633-7623
Spawn Stretch Limo – Spawns a Stretch Limo, a luxurious elongated limousine.
- PlayStation: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: VINEWOOD
- Phone: 1-999-8463-9663
Spawn Stunt Plane – Spawns a Stunt Plane, ideal for aerial stunts and maneuvers.
- PlayStation: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
- PC: BARNSTORM
- Phone: 1-999-227-678-676
Spawn Trashmaster – Spawns a Trashmaster, a garbage truck for waste disposal missions.
- PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: TRASHED
- Phone: 1-999-872-433
That’s the full range of cheats that can inject an extra dose of mischief into your missions. Speaking of which, the wait is almost over for GTA 6, and here’s everything you need to know about the release date and new additions.