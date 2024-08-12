Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Brings Back Ben Warren Amid Career Challenges

Just as expected, Ben Warren is making a full-time return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 21. Jason George, who portrays him, is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy following the conclusion of firefighter spinoff Station 19.
But it sounds like Ben’s journey won’t be straightforward.
We’ll see how Ben gets back into the fold. It’s not going to be a super easy journey for him, but we’re excited to have him back at around Grey Sloan, teased showrunner Meg Marinis during Grey’s Anatomy‘s 20th-anniversary celebration at D23 on Saturday, August 10.
The news of George’s return to Grey’s broke in June, weeks after Station 19 ended its seven-season run amid a confusing cancellation. Fans saw it coming—the Station 19 finale had Ben hanging up the firehose and picking up the stethoscope again.
For George—a series regular from Season 12 to 14—the return to surgery also makes sense since Ben is married to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), one of two original Grey’s Anatomy characters still on the show full-time. George expressed his excitement about the comeback:
Whether it be the nuclear Ben–Bailey family or the whole Grey’s family, that’s home, you know what I mean?
Marinis also provided insights into the broader scope of Season 21 at D23. The premiere on September 26 will closely follow where Season 20 left off.
My favorite thing to do is to tie up our characters in the messiest knot possible in a finale, which I feel like we did pretty successfully, she said.
We have doctors who do not have jobs, and we pick up pretty close to where we ended after the finale, and we’re gonna see how and if those doctors get their jobs back.
The character Ben Warren has faced many career turns—from anesthesiologist to surgeon to firefighter—and navigating his path back into surgery adds another layer of intrigue. As fans brace for what promises to be a season filled with challenging moments and emotional reunions, one thing remains clear: It’s bound to be a messy yet fascinating ride.
