Greg Vaughan Speaks Out About His Involuntary Departure From Days of Our Lives

Greg Vaughan recently broke his silence regarding his departure from long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. The actor, known for his portrayal of Eric Brady, revealed in a social media post that he was not entirely happy with how things ended.
Eric and Nicole’s Story Comes to an End
Fans of Days of Our Lives have been captivated by the tumultuous love story between Eric Brady and Nicole Walker, portrayed by Arianne Zucker. The saga began back in 1998 and saw numerous twists and turns over the years.
Their decades-long romance culminated this week when Eric and Nicole got their happily ever after. However, the joy was short-lived as reports surfaced revealing Vaughan’s exit. In 2012, Greg Vaughan took over the role of Eric when he returned to Salem after a long absence. He had become a priest during his time away, causing further complications in their reunion.
Departure Wasn’t Voluntary
Though fans were thrilled to see Eric and Nicole together, behind the scenes told a different story. Vaughan made it clear that his departure wasn’t out of choice. He described the situation as
a take-it-or-leave-it scenario with no room for negotiation.
The Backstory on Arianne Zucker’s Exit
Arianne Zucker, who has portrayed Nicole Walker since 1998, was also subject to intense speculation about her status on the show. She confirmed her departure back in 2018, stating that despite fans’ hopes, a reunion with Eric Brady wasn’t in the cards.
Zucker’s lawsuit against the show’s executives claims she was given an ultimatum without any effort to negotiate fairly. According to her lawsuit, she faced
widespread harassment and retaliation, leading to her decision to leave one of daytime television’s most iconic roles.
A Heartbreaking Goodbye for Fans
The departures of both Zucker and Vaughan have left viewers heartbroken. Many were holding out hope for a future reconciliation between Eric and Nicole on-screen.
Vaughan Speaks Out
The anticipation surrounding their relationship has always been high among fans, making these exits even more poignant. Greg Vaughan finally spoke out publicly about his departure in a social media post back in 2021, noting he did not leave by choice but under circumstances he felt were unfair.
What Awaits Next?
‘Days Of Our Lives’ has undeniably shifted gears with these major exits. For now, fans can only speculate what will come next for Eric and Nicole. Will they return for cameos or special episodes? Only time will tell.
