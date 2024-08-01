Greg Vaughan Reflects on His Unexpected Exit from Days of Our Lives

It wasn’t the farewell Greg Vaughan had in mind. Although we’ve come to expect surprises from Days of Our Lives, seeing Eric leave with Nicole for Paris was something even the most ardent fans didn’t foresee.
Their departure came abruptly as they decided to start a new family life in the romantic city, leaving behind bewildered fans. Despite this, it’s been hinted that this may not be the last we see of Eric, as noted by a reliable show source.
Vaughan’s own farewell message on Instagram confirmed his departure, though it came with an unexpected twist. The actor’s final story post was a stark black screen stating,
I didn’t leave by choice. I never had a choice.
The sentiment raised speculation about the reasons behind his exit and whether his parting is indeed permanent. The emotional undertone of his message left fans speculating about what’s next for Eric Brady.
Supporting cast members also chimed in, expressing their mixed feelings. Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), who portrayed Vaughan’s TV mother, shared her sentiments on Instagram, writing,
Saying goodbye to this kind, caring beautiful man… It was a delight to get to know him well in our time together.
Beyond Hall’s poignant message, fellow co-stars such as Robert Scott Wilson and Martha Madison responded affirmatively, reflecting on Vaughan’s impact both on and off the screen.
However, despite these heartfelt goodbyes, it’s clear that many hope for Vaughan’s return. Fans pointed out how Vaughan has previously rejoined the show after exits and are optimistic he might do so again.
The context of his exit becomes even more compelling considering Arianne Zucker’s ongoing lawsuit alleging harassment on set, making it evident that there might have been more behind his departure than meets the eye.
Whether or not Vaughan’s goodbye is everlasting remains uncertain. For now, his journey carves out another vibrant chapter in the evolving saga of Salem’s beloved residents. One thing is certain; the committed following of ‘Days’ will avidly await each twist and turn concerning Eric Brady and his complicated love stories.
