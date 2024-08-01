Greg Vaughan Opens Up About Leaving Days of Our Lives

Many fans of Days of Our Lives were taken aback when Eric Brady, played by Greg Vaughan, departed alongside Nicole. Although Arianne Zucker’s exit was known, it was expected that Eric would find a way to stay. However, it seems the storyline for “Ericole” meant sending them both off with Jude to start anew in Paris.
Final Instagram Post Raises Questions
Recently, Greg Vaughan took to Instagram and shared several stories, the last of which depicted a black screen with text stating,
I didn’t leave by choice. I never had a choice. Accompanied by a broken heart emoji, this post has left fans wondering about the nature of his departure and any future plans for Eric’s character.
A Painful Goodbye from Co-stars
Deidre Hall, who plays Marlena Evans (Eric’s TV mom), shared a heartfelt farewell on her Instagram. She wrote,
Sad day, saying goodbye to this kind, caring beautiful man. It was a delight to get to know him well in our time together. In addition to his many gifts, I found his profound commitment and devotion to his family the most endearing.
A Digital Toast from Fellow Actors
Other cast members also expressed their sentiments. Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) made a digital toast comment regarding Vaughan’s departure highlighting the camaraderie among the cast. Meanwhile, Martha Madison (ex-Belle) responded simply
Well said.
The Future is Uncertain but Not Foreclosed
Fans have voiced their wishes for Eric to return and build his family with Jude. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Greg Vaughan’s future on the show, his previous comebacks fuel hope that viewers might see him again in Days of Our Lives. As one commenter summarized it aptly on social media – this isn’t the first farewell for Eric, which allows room for optimism about his return.
