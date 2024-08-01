Greg Vaughan Discusses Unplanned Exit from Days of Our Lives

Greg Vaughan Opens Up About His Departure From Days of Our Lives

After a whirlwind of romance and drama, Eric Brady and Nicole Walker bid farewell to Days of Our Lives. Greg Vaughan, who played Eric, recently broke his silence, sharing insights that hint at his reluctance to leave. Greg Vaughan Discusses Unplanned Exit from Days of Our Lives

Eric and Nicole Leave Town Together

The enduring love story between Eric Brady, initially portrayed by Jensen Ackles, and Nicole Walker, brought life by Arianne Zucker, has seen numerous ups and downs since it began in 1998. Their relationship has been marked by multiple breakups and reunions.

Greg Vaughan Discusses Unplanned Exit from Days of Our LivesWhen Greg Vaughan took over the role of Eric in 2012, after Jensen Ackles’ stint from 1997 to 2000, he added new depths to the character. Having returned to Salem as a priest, his clerical vows put a temporary halt on rekindling his romance with Nicole.

A Bittersweet Goodbye

Their final scene together aired on July 31, 2000. The episode concluded with Eric and Nicole preparing to start a new life together in Paris with their baby Jude. Describing the emotional farewell scene at the Brady Pub, the show depicted an intimate gathering of friends and family celebrating their union with a champagne toast.

Arianne Zucker noted the impact of this storyline on her personal life, saying, I want to teach my daughter that if she ever gets in a situation like mommy is in right now that she will hold her head high as well.

An Ending Not By Choice

Reflecting Vaughan’s sentiments about his exit, it’s clear that the decision wasn’t entirely in his hands. This dissatisfaction was conveyed through his social media posts amidst fans expressing mixed emotions about his departure.

Greg Vaughan Discusses Unplanned Exit from Days of Our LivesEric’s departure not only affects Nicole but leaves significant gaps for other characters too. As the storyline suggests, alongside avoiding the potential custody battles for Jude against Sloan and Melinda, this exit marks an end of an era for Salem.

