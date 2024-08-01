Greg Vaughan Clarifies His Departure from Days of Our Lives

It’s been a rollercoaster for Greg Vaughan, who recently exited his role as Eric Brady on the beloved daytime drama Days of Our Lives. Despite the emotional farewell in ‘Days of Our Lives’ and the heartwarming departure episode, it’s clear from Greg’s recent social media post that this departure wasn’t entirely his decision.
Unexpected Goodbye
The sudden exit of Eric Brady alongside Arianne Zucker’s character, Nicole Walker, left fans in shock. As Deidre Hall (Marlena) writes in her Instagram post, it was a “Sad day, saying goodbye to this kind, caring beautiful man.” This heartfelt message echoed the feelings of many who had grown to love Eric.
Eric’s Journey and Fan Reactions
The character of Eric Brady has seen multiple exits and returns throughout ‘Days of Our Lives’‘ history. Vaughn’s journey with the series has been nothing short of tumultuous. As Martha Madison noted about Eric and Nicole’s storyline, it was beautifully complex, filled with raw emotions.
His Announcement
On his Instagram story, Vaughan shared a poignant message: “
I didn’t leave by choice…” emphasized with a broken heart emoji which alluded to a possibly unhappy ending despite the romantic narrative arc for his character making a memorable exit by moving to Paris with Nicole.
The Future for Eric Brady
With no confirmed plans for Eric’s return, fans are left to wonder what the future holds. Will he return once more to Salem? Or is this truly the end of his storyline on the show?
Martha Madison reflected on these moments by saying, “Nicole’s return is always such a welcome event…nicely done.” While some fans are still holding out hope for future cameo appearances or even full-time returns, it remains uncertain if Vaughan will come back to the show’s canvas anytime soon.
A Sad Farewell by Peers
Martha Madison (Belle Black) described their journey as filled with raw emotions. This sentiment was echoed by Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), who gave a digital toast to,
Two of the best ever,.
A Legacy Remembered
Fans also joined in expressing their sentiments. Many mentioned their desire to see Eric raise Jude and build his family. The hope is this exit won’t be permanent and that Vaughan may return once again to give more life to the character.
Follow Us