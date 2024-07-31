Greg Vaughan Breaks Silence on Unexpected Days of Our Lives Departure

After years of twists and turns in their romance, Eric Brady and Nicole Walker achieved their happily-ever-after on the popular soap ‘Days of Our Lives’. However, this week has been a rollercoaster for fans as Greg Vaughan broke his silence regarding his unexpected departure from the show.
The Exit of Eric Brady
Greg Vaughan, who played the role of Eric Brady for nearly 1,000 episodes, took to social media to express his feelings about leaving the show. Vaughan’s exit wasn’t something he had planned or wanted, as he revealed in a heartfelt post that seemed to indicate some underlying dissatisfaction with the decision.
A Storied Romance with Nicole Walker
The love story between Eric Brady and Nicole Walker (played by Arianne Zucker) is one for the ages. Starting in 1998, their relationship has seen a multitude of breakups and reunions. In 2012, Greg Vaughan took over Jensen Ackles’ role after a long absence. Eric’s return to Salem as a priest added a complex layer to his relationship with Nicole.
Emotional Farewell Scene
The final scene between Eric and Nicole was poignant and tear-filled, marking an end to their tumultuous journey together.
Zucker’s poignant message resonates deeply with the audience, making her departure scene extraordinary. Eric and Nicole share an emotional final moment, enveloped in tears and reflections on their journey together.
Behind the Scenes Health Scare
Amidst his departure news, Vaughan also shared his health scare experience while on a spring break trip to Colorado with his sons. He elaborated on being diagnosed with severe altitude sickness,
My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids!. Vaughan went to urgent care after realizing how severe his symptoms were.
No matter your age…Colorado Rockies is no joke!
Fan Reactions
The news of Vaughan’s departure hit fans hard. Many viewers expressed their admiration for Greg’s portrayal of Eric as well as their disbelief about his sudden exit. One viewer noted,
I was getting bored of Days when they decided to bring back Eric. Now I can say the show has improved 100%!. Another chimed in saying how they wished the writers would keep actors like Vaughan who significantly elevate the show’s quality.
Arianne Zucker’s Take
Arianne Zucker also shared her thoughts as she bid farewell to Days Of Our Lives alongside Greg Vaughan. She mentioned wanting to teach her daughter important life lessons from this experience:
If she ever gets in a situation like mommy is in right now that she will hold her head high as well.
Follow Us