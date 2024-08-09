Greg Mottola Announces Sequel to Confess Fletch is Canceled

Writer-director Greg Mottola has shared a rather dispiriting update on the potential sequel to Confess, Fletch, titled
Fletch’s Fortune. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Mottola revealed that the new head of Miramax has shot down the project. He lamented that
the Fletch curse got me.
Sequel Plans Canceled
The 2022 movie adaptation of the Gregory Mcdonald novel Confess, Fletch starred Jon Hamm as investigative reporter Irwin
Fletch Fletcher. Originally played by Chevy Chase in 1985’s Fletch and 1989’s Fletch Lives, the character was warmly embraced by audiences and critics, resulting in an 86% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, while a script for the sequel was initially penned, plans for continuing the story have been unexpectedly halted.
Mottola’s Reaction
Mottola revealed his disappointment online, explaining that the project’s termination was due to the executive feeling that Confess, Fletch did not make money. The director responded,
as if there had been any attempt to make money, pointing fingers at the movie’s short theatrical window before it premiered on Showtime. He admitted to being
rather depressed about it, noting how challenging it is to catch a break in today’s feature film world.
The Curse Explained
The Fletch curse, as discussed by Mottola, refers to the series’ notorious history in development hell. While 1985’s original comedy-crime film made $59 million against an $8 million budget, its sequel garnered $39.5 million. Throughout the decades following the release of Fletch Lives, subsequent projects involving various talents—such as Kevin Smith, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, and actors like Jason Sudeikis—failed to materialize.
This long struggle for development has left its mark on yet another iteration despite critical acclaim and love from audiences who saw the vision of Hamm’s portrayal.
Initial Success and Setback
The completed film, which finally broke through after overcoming a plethora of hurdles, faces another stoppage. Despite achieving good reviews (81% on Rotten Tomatoes) during a constrained pandemic-era release, financial hesitations have once again stalled any continuation.
A Resilient Franchise?
The franchise undeniably boasts a resilient legacy. Regardless of overwhelming obstacles faced by filmmakers like Chase expressing humor difficulties or changes in studio executives’ interests—interest remains alive within grassroots fandoms who advocate for productions synonymous with smartly written comedic crime films.
