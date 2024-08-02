Gray Television To Launch Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Channel in South Carolina

Gray Television is set to debut Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, a dedicated digital broadcast channel for its South Carolina stations, slated for launch in October 2024. This initiative will be headlined from Gray’s WIS in Columbia, South Carolina.
Already boasting comprehensive live coverage of local sports teams, WIS doubles down with broadcasts of the Charleston Battery soccer club and Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team. These games are streamed through a digital subchannel as part of an agreement reached earlier this year.
Extending Reach Across Multiple Markets
The new channel will not only serve Columbia but span across South Carolina, reaching viewers through WPAM in Augusta, Georgia (marketed to the Columbia area), WHNS in Greenville, WZCH in Charleston, and WMBF in Myrtle Beach.
Connecting Communities Through Sports
We’re having fun creating new fans. shared WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas.
Our audience tells us how much they appreciate watching live sports for free over-the-air. We recognize the power of sports to connect communities, and we’re thrilled to launch this statewide.
Lineup of Local Sports Content
This channel intends to feature minor league games from the Charleston RiverDogs alongside club soccer matches featuring the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty. The excitement surrounding local sports is palpable as Robby Thomas expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming venture.
Clemson University will also play a prominent role on Palmetto Sports & Entertainment through innovative programming. Expect reimagined Clemson coaches shows, specials and unique content that’s unavailable elsewhere, thanks to a strategic partnership with the university.
Award-Winning Excellence
WIS’s commendable track record solidifies its place as South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s Station of the Year—a title it has secured 17 times. Producing over 60 hours of live local broadcast programming weekly, along with original content tailored for digital platforms, WIS sets an impressive standard within the Gray Television network.
Setting New Standards in Broadcasting
This move aligns with Gray Television’s broader commitment to regional broadcasting excellence. By expanding access to local sports and innovative programming, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment aims to deepen community connections across all demographics within South Carolina.
Follow Us