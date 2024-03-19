Goodfellas Cast: Where Are the Crime Drama’s Stars Today?

Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a crime film that follows the rise and fall of Henry Hill, a young man who becomes involved in the world of organized crime and works his way up the ranks of the mafia. The plot chronicles his experiences with the mob, including his involvement in various criminal activities, friendships, betrayals, and eventual downfall. Goodfellas is renowned for its realistic portrayal of the mafia lifestyle, gritty storytelling, and iconic performances by some of Hollywood’s most elite actors.
Since its release in 1990, the film has become a classic and is often considered one of the greatest movies ever made. Furthermore, its influence on the mafia genre is undeniable, inspiring countless crime films that followed, solidifying its place in cinematic history. To this day, Goodfellas continues to captivate audiences with its timeless story and remains a standout entry in the mafia genre. So, let’s catch up with the cast of this iconic gangster epic.
Ray Liotta as Henry Hill
Ray Liotta is celebrated as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, known for his ability to take on a wide range of roles across TV and film with ease. However, it was his breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas that truly solidified his place in cinematic history. In the film, Liotta portrayed the character of Henry Hill, a young man who becomes deeply involved in the world of organized crime, eventually turning government witness and entering witness protection.
Liotta’s magnetic performance as the charismatic and morally conflicted Mafia figure captivated audiences and critics alike, earning him widespread acclaim and establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. His portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and memorable performances of his storied career, ensuring that his legacy as a talented and versatile actor will endure for years to come. Sadly, Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022 at 67 years of age. However, that year, he left behind one of his finest ever performances in the critically acclaimed series, Black Bird.
Robert De Niro as Jimmy Conway
In Goodfellas, Robert De Niro delivers a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Conway, a ruthless and calculating mafia figure who plays a pivotal role in the criminal activities of the film’s protagonist, Henry Hill. De Niro’s portrayal of Conway boasts a nuance blend intensity that is both captivating and chilling, showcasing his unparalleled talent as one of the greatest actors of his generation. However, De Niro’s portrayal of Jimmy Conway in Goodfellas is just one of many iconic collaborations between De Niro and director Martin Scorsese, a partnership that has produced some of the most celebrated films in cinematic history.
In 2024, De Niro partnered with Scorsese yet again in Killers of the Flower Moon, a role that saw him nominated for an Oscar. To the excitement of his loyal fans and gangster movie lovers, De Niro’s next role will see him step into the world of crime yet again. In Barry Levinson‘s Wise Guys, he will take on the roles of two opposing mob figures, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, charting their initial friendship and later rivalry in the world of the Mafia.
Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito
Joe Pesci may have a relatively small acting portfolio compared to some of his peers, but his roles are undeniably iconic and legendary. His Oscar-winning performance in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas is a prime example of his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. Pesci’s portrayal of Tommy DeVito, a volatile and unpredictable mafia enforcer, is a masterclass in character acting. DeVito’s explosive temper, quick wit, and ruthless demeanour make him one of cinema’s most notorious and unforgettable characters of all time.
Pesci originally retired from acting after starring in Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998. However, in 2010, he returned to the screen for the movie Love Ranch. Unfortunately, this film went massively under the radar and Pesci retired once again straight after filming. Then, after years of pleading, Martin Scorsese convinced Pesci to star in The Irishman in 2019 opposite Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, and Robert De Niro. Pesci’s comeback role earned him an Oscar-nomination. Once again, he played a mob figure, however, this time around, his character was much more reserved and understated, a far cry from the explosive and sociopathic Tommy De Vito. Pesci’s last role came in the 2023 boxing drama, Day of the Fight.
Lorraine Bracco as Karen Hill
Lorraine Bracco‘s breakout role as Karen Hill in Goodfellas is a standout moment in her acting career. Her portrayal of the strong and complicated wife of mobster Henry Hill earned her critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Furthermore, her performance as Karen not only showcased her talent as a versatile and skilled actress but also paved the way for her career-defining role as Dr. Jennifer Melfi in the acclaimed TV series, The Sopranos. Bracco’s portrayal of Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist in The Sopranos earned her multiple Primetime Emmy nominations and further solidified her reputation as a powerhouse performer in both film and television. In 2024, she is set to star alongside Mel Gibson in the fantasy mystery movie, Boys of Summer.
Paul Sorvino as Paul Cicero
Paul Sorvino is a versatile actor of Italian descent who has showcased his talent across a wide range of roles throughout his career. While he portrayed characters in various genres in TV and film, he is perhaps most synonymous with playing mafia figures on the screen. One of his most iconic roles is that of mob boss Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. Sorvino brought a commanding presence and gravitas to the role, embodying the essence of a powerful and respected crime boss in a way that left a lasting impression on audiences. In addition to Goodfellas, he also played mob bosses Eddie Valentine in The Rocketeer and Tony Morolto in The Firm. Sorvino passed at 83 years of age on July 25, 2022.
Frank Vincent as Billy Batts
In Goodfellas, Frank Vincent‘s character, Billy Batts, met a grisly and violent end at the very beginning of the film, setting a tone of brutality for viewers. The shockingly violent scene, where Billy Batts is brutally beaten and killed, immediately plunges audiences into the ruthless and unforgiving world of organized crime. Later in the film, we are shown the events that led to his death in one of cinema’s most notoriously violent and memorable scenes. Interestingly, like Lorraine Bracco, Frank Vincent is one of several Goodfellas cast members who later appeared in The Sopranos, solidifying their status as iconic figures in the realm of organized crime storytelling. Vincent passed away on September 13, 2017. His role in Goodfellas was one of three iconic collaborations with Scorsese, the other two being Raging Bull and Casino.
Michael Imperioli as Spider
Long before the groundbreaking success of The Sopranos, Michael Imperioli made a brief but memorable appearance in Goodfellas. In the movie, Imperioli portrayed Spider, a young man who faces the wrath of Pesci’s psychotic Tommy DeVito. Imperioli’s performance in the role left a lasting impact on audiences, showcasing his talent as an actor even in a smaller part.
His portrayal of Spider, a character caught in the crosshairs of a dangerous and volatile situation, demonstrated Imperioli’s ability to bring depth and nuance to his roles, setting the stage for his future success as an actor in the realm of organized crime storytelling. In recent years, he has starred in critically acclaimed series like The White Lotus and This Fool. He is also the co-host of the popular podcast, Talking Sopranos. Want to read more about The Sopranos? Here’s our full breakdown of the cast.