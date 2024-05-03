Good Morning America Weatherman Leaves ABC After 10 Years Amid Controversy

Rob Marciano Exits ‘GMA’ Amid Controversy
ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano was fired this Tuesday, concluding his decade-long tenure with the network. Marciano’s departure follows a series of
anger management issues, as per sources with The Post.
An Alleged Misconduct and Its Consequences
He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return, revealed an insider from Page Six. This comes after Marciano was temporarily banned from the Times Square studios amidst allegations of making a colleague feel uncomfortable.
Silence and Speculation Surrounding the Dismissal
An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment on Marciano’s firing. Despite several attempts, representatives for Marciano did not return requests for comment as well. The detailed circumstances leading to his final ejection remain unclear, further shrouded in mysteries by the lack of direct statements.
Marciano’s Long Stint and Relation with Technology
Marciano had provided expansive weather coverage across various platforms within ABC, such as ‘World News Tonight’. According to Greene, an emphasis on integrating advanced technology in broadcasting is essential.
I think where we are now — that’s about to explode, and so I look forward to being able to incorporate some of this brand-new technology and seeing how that informs what I can come up with, Greene remarked about future potentials in media production.
Road Ahead for Marciano
Facing a fresh start, Marciano emphasized his future focus. After years of delivering forecasts under pressurizing circumstances at ABC, he stated,
Technological partnerships and new media projects may pave his path ahead, drawing lessons from his extensive experience at prominent news platforms.