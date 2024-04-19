Glen Powell Excels in Disguise in Netflix Comedy Hit Man

Unveiling the Trailer
Netflix’s newest offering, Hit Man, showcases Glen Powell as a seemingly ordinary professor with remarkable abilities in undercover operations. Co-written with Richard Linklater, this film takes inspiration from an incredible true story, presenting a less violent, more charming take on the hitman trope. As described by film critic Chris Bumbray at the Toronto International Film Festival,
Notably, despite being a movie about killing, the film is pretty non-violent and charming. If there was ever a feel-good movie to be made about murder-for-hire, this is it.
The film follows a mild-mannered psychology professor (Powell) who excels in electronics and aids undercover police in sting operations. His life takes a twist when he’s asked to impersonate a hitman—a role he surprisingly masters. The ensemble includes notable acts like Austin Amelio and Molly Bernard.
Drama Behind the Disguises
In discussing the soul of the movie, Linklater emphasized,
It’s about identity and self and passion. But on a plot level, it’s just a guy who gets in a little too deep. His passions lead him in a direction where he’s deceiving someone he’s in love with, and being someone else. They have to deal with those repercussions. Adria Arjona revealed her bonding over chemistry with Powell essential for their roles, “I met Rick on Zoom first, and then he set it up where I went out and met Glen, and we ended up talking for about four hours. We were both doing Sober January, and an hour into our dinner, we were both cutting loose, drinking tequila, and celebrating the fact that we were going to do this movie together.”
This intriguing mix of thesis and antithesis in Powell’s character unfolds against a backdrop of personal discovery and quasi-legal antics, making Hit Man a standout piece in Netflix’s 2024 comedy lineup.
