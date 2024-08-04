Glen Powell Discusses His Love for Movie Theaters and the Success of Twisters

Glen Powell cherishes his memories of going to the movie theaters as a child and hopes that Twisters continues to give audiences their money’s worth.
The Theater Experience Is Unmatched
With theater-to-streaming windows shrinking every year, many choose the convenience of watching at home. However, the unique experience of a designated shared space with other film enthusiasts remains unparalleled. Memories tied to sitting on a couch cannot compare to those formed within a bustling theater.
A Star Who Understands Cinema’s Power
Glen Powell, renowned for his roles in movies like Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, has celebrated both the power of theaters and the contributors to the success of Twisters. As he posted on Instagram, he reminisced:
When I was a kid, during the summer I begged my parents to stay in the movie theater all day. Not just cause it had the best air conditioning in Texas, but because summer movies were designed to give you your money’s worth. And I always got to share that cinematic experience with a theater full of people who were on the same ride with me and left with the same rush…Whether I have the privilege to be on the screen or have the joy of sitting in the theater nothing makes me happier than the movies.
Pride in Twisters’ Success
Powell praised everyone involved in making Twisters, emphasizing the community’s role in its reception. He expressed gratitude:
I’m so proud of this film, this cast, this crew, and the countless people that worked tirelessly to bring this experience to audiences everywhere. And thank you to everyone who’s chased our movie to the theater the past couple of weekends and who continue to bring their friends and family for the first time. I mean, you never forget your first [tornado].
A Box Office Triumph
Twisters has emerged as one of this summer’s biggest hits, grossing over Rs 1000 crore globally within its opening weekend. The thrill-packed 4DX experience—a theater offering sensations like rumbling seats, wind gusts, and splashes of water—has captivated audiences, helping push these impressive numbers.
The Exhilaration of 4DX
This immersive format has been crucial for Twisters'' surge at the box office. It's not just about watching; it's about feeling part of the action.
I was waiting for my life to change…
Cinema fans should not delay catching this film on the big screen. Its impact is amplified in theaters, truly showing that nothing beats watching a blockbuster amid fellow moviegoers.
