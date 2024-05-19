Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Returns to TV

Home
Tubi is stepping up its original programming with a new workplace comedy, The Z-Suite, marking a significant move for the Fox-owned streaming service. Central to this project is TV veteran Lauren Graham, who will not only star but also executive-produce the series. Known best for her portrayal of Lorelai Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ Graham is bringing her distinct charm and talent back to the small screen.

Plot Details of The Z-Suite

Set in a New York boutique ad agency, The Z-Suite delves into the tension between an established C-Suite and their rising Gen-Z counterparts. When a pivotal company decision spirals out of control, the generational clash leads to the younger employees taking charge. Graham plays Monica Frazier, a smart but slightly unhinged advertising mogul who finds herself ousted as CEO and determined to claw her way back into the company she built.

The show comes from Katie O’Brien, the creative mind behind ‘Teachers’ and ‘The Santa Clauses.’ O’Brien’s unique perspective brings a fresh and humorous take on workplace dynamics that transcend generations.

Challenges In Production

During filming, While Graham stayed in Vancouver to film The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Krause, 55, and his son Roman, 19, spent their time in quarantine bonding. Although the Gilmore Girls alum found that ‘fantastic,’ she admitted that it came with some adjustments.

This series signifies Tubi’s first homegrown scripted live-action venture, which Adam Lewinson commented on: ‘The Z-Suite’ continues Tubi’s trajectory as a home for original stories that pierce through culture.’

Lauren’s Enthusiasm for The Show

Speaking about her role, Graham said: ‘When I first read the script for The Z-Suite I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace. The character of Monica is smart, strong and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.’

Investing in New Faces Despite Pandemic-Era Challenges

This hype around Graham’s return to television seems well-founded. Reflecting on recent challenges, she mentioned: Normally it’s a two-hour flight, I’d come home on the weekends, but I couldn’t do that [because of COVID], so we were separated for almost five months, which had never happened before.

A Promising Future for Tubi’s Programming

Tubi is leveraging Lauren Graham’s established fan base to potentially attract a large viewership for their streaming platform. As per Adam Lewinson’s confidence: Tubi could compete with streamers if it finds the right show. With its edge on tackling relatable themes like generational divides within office settings—a narrative unexplored by others so far—it has a real opportunity to stand out.
Fans of Gilmore Girls can eagerly anticipate this fresh setting where Lauren Graham is sure to shine once again.

Steve Delikson
