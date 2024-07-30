Ghosts Season 4 Adds Dean Norris and Mary Holland to Cast

As the much-awaited fourth season of CBS’s hit series GHOSTS approaches, fans are in for a treat with the announcement of two major guest stars. At the San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Dean Norris and Mary Holland will join the cast, adding both comedic and dramatic elements to the storyline.
A New Dimension with Dean Norris
Norris, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Law & Order: Organized Crime, will portray Samantha’s estranged father, Frank. This character is described as gruff but ultimately well-meaning, reuniting with Sam after years of separation. The relationship comes under scrutiny as they navigate their troubled past. As outlined by CBS Studios:
“Frank arrives at Woodstone with his new girlfriend, marking his first visit in years… Sam resents her father for his absence in her life.”
Mary Holland Brings Historical Comedy
Equally exciting is Mary Holland’s addition to the cast. She plays Patience, a puritanical ghost who has been haunting Woodstone since the late 1600s. Abandoned underground by Isaac, another ghost, Patience took her revenge in the Season 3 finale. In an interview, actor Chris Trotter hinted that:
“It winds up being a little bit messier than that.” Viewers are sure to enjoy the dynamic between Patience and the other spirits.
Exciting Dynamics
Norris’ ability to blend comedy and drama makes him a perfect fit for GHOSTS. Speaking about his previous roles, he shared:
“Hank obviously started out as a typical kind of cop character,” highlighting his evolution on Breaking Bad.
Norris brings this nuanced experience to a show already rich with quirky characters. His scenes promise to be emotionally complex while also hilarious as they showcase Frank trying to navigate a world of spirits he’s hardly equipped to understand.
The Return of GHOSTS
The new season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 PM on CBS. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an exciting mix of comedy and depth as these new characters make their debut.
The new season kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 PM on CBS.
