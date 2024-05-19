Ghosts Movie Rite Here Rite Now in Theaters for Two Nights This June

Ghost fans, brace yourselves for an extraordinary cinematic experience. Rite Here, Rite Now, the new feature film from Ghost, is set to hit theaters for just two nights this summer on June 20 and 22. Directed by the band’s mastermind Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry, this film promises to be a unique blend of electrifying live performances and a compelling narrative.
Tobias Forge’s Vision
The excitement surrounding Rite Here, Rite Now has been building for quite some time. Ghost’s frontman Tobias Forge has often spoken about the band’s commitment to storytelling. In his own words,
This film is the fruit of that conversation. Shot during the band’s sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of their RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023, the film delves deep into the theatrical rock performances that have become Ghost’s hallmark.
Concert Footage and Narrative Weave
Forge remarked,
Over a decade ago when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista…, showing his appreciation for anonymity and the creative freedom it provides him. The film combines never-before-seen concert footage with a storyline that addresses key themes from Ghost’s narrative universe.
As Perry stated,
Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of Ghost into a feature film has been a wicked delight. Forge’s eclectic inspirations shine through, from silent horror to rock spectacles like KISS Alive II.
A Treat for Music Lovers
The soundtrack to this highly anticipated film will be released by Loma Vista Recordings. The album features songs from all five of Ghost’s albums, and some special renditions like the RIAA platinum-certified Mary On A Cross. Fans can pre-order the soundtrack starting May 9, coinciding with the trailer release and cinema ticket sales.
Not Just a Concert Film
This isn’t simply a concert film; it embodies Ghost’s unique style of blending reality with fiction. As Tobias Forge explained,
I think that sometimes when you pretend to have a cloak on and a mask on…, hinting at themes explored in this cinematic endeavor. The film presents an immersive experience that brings fans closer to the mysterious world of Ghost.
The Film’s Creation
Producers Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta, and Jonas Åkerlund contributed their expertise under Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. According to Forge, this project was envisioned as far back as their initial signing with Loma Vista.
The Final Farewell of Papa Emeritus IV?
The concerts featured in the film were particularly significant as they might mark the final appearances of Forge as Papa Emeritus IV—a persona he has changed with each album cycle. Reflecting on his legacy and performances, Forge once said,
The best shows I’ve ever done with GHOST….
A Cinematic Experience Not To Be Missed
Whether you’re an avid fan or just curious about Ghost’s mesmerizing live shows, Rite Here, Rite Now promises an unforgettable experience. Set your reminders for May 9 to grab your tickets and pre-order the soundtrack—this is one event that you don’t want to miss!