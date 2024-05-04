Ghosts Actor Brandon Scott Jones Talks Season Finale and Isaac’s Wedding

Unveiling New Dimensions in Isaacs Character
Brandon Scott Jones, known for his portrayal of Isaac in the CBS sitcom Ghosts, recently shared insights about his character’s evolution and the anticipated wedding scene.
“I feel so lucky to play this character who’s so earnest and an open book and has nothing going on!”, Jones expressed, highlighting his connection with Isaac’s simplistic yet profound nature. With the season finale approaching, Jones hinted at significant developments for Isaac
Dive into Isaac and Nigels Unique Bond
The relationship between Isaac and his partner Nigel, not often seen in typical sitcoms, brings a unique twist to the show.
“I just love the idea that Isaac and Nigel surprise you all the time because they’re not a typical couple.”, commented Jones.
The Anticipated Wedding Episode
The culmination of Isaacs narrative arc this season is his wedding, an event that promises to showcase his growth as a character.
Discussing the narrative significance of the wedding, Jones revealed,
The wedding was a great way to slow down, get us into their relationship, and spotlight Isaac’s growth in such a beautiful way.
Climactic Cliffhanger Awaits
The finale is set to leave fans on the edge of their seats. According to showrunners, this climactic ending will push the boundaries of storytelling within the series.
Showrunner Brendan O’Brien shared,
The cliffhanger was sort of like the writers were just going for broke in terms of what they could do.