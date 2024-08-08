Get to Know Marcelo Hernandez the First Gen-Z Star on SNL

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live breakout star Marcelo Hernandez is opening up about his rise to fame!
Hernandez grew up in Miami, which significantly influenced his comedic style. During a discussion, he talked about his childhood in Miami, his relationship with his mother, his time on SNL, and interacting with Lorne Michaels.
A lot of the jokes I say and the stuff that I write has to do with our relationships growing up. [My mother] went through a lot to get to the U.S. and to make a name and a world for herself, so I respect her very much and I trust her judgment…In Miami, you grow up fast, because there’s so much clubbing that people are doing. When you’re young, you’re like, ‘I want to do that.’ Miami is like a ‘fake ID, go when you’re 17’ kind of place.
Hernandez’s connection with his mother was publicly showcased when he introduced her in the audience and expressed gratitude in both English and Spanish.
His SNL debut included an impactful moment during Timothée Chalamet’s opening monologue where they performed together. The monologue found cast member Marcello Hernandez jumping onstage to interrupt Chalamet’s Willy Wonka-esque ballad of wonderment. Instead of the “old-timey stuff,” Hernandez persuaded Chalamet to rap about their shared quality: Being a “baby-faced dude.”
Hernandez enthused,
It was really cool to be able to do that with Kenan Thompson and Jason Momoa—who really fits the bill of a sexy Miami bouncer.
On working with Pedro Pascal, Hernandez said,
Pedro is Latino like I am, so obviously I wanted to build the relationship somehow with him.
Hernandez also expressed admiration for Timothée Chalamet’s rapping skills,
We gotta give Timmy his flowers. He rapped well, you know what I mean? He can flow.
During an interview with People Chica, Hernandez shared his love for soccer and partaking in McDonald’s TikTok campaign that celebrates fútbol.
Hernandez discussed how his personal history with soccer shaped many sketches he co-wrote, including ‘Protective Mom’ with Pedro Pascal. His bilingual background (of Cuban-Dominican descent) regularly influences his creative writing process at SNL.
