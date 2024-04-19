Geraldo Rivera Expresses Dislike for Larry David Due to Political Differences and Petty Behavior

Disdain for Larry David
Geraldo Rivera made headlines following his candid post on X, formerly Twitter, expressing his dissatisfaction with Larry David and his portrayal in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’. Rivera stated,
I’m not a fan, because Larry truly is the self-righteous, snobby, self-loathing, narcissistic ass he portrays. This comment has sparked conversations about the interplay between an actor’s real persona and their on-screen character.
The Petty Feud Over Politics
It appears politics play a central role in this distaste. Rivera’s disdain for David became apparent during an outdoor gathering at Alan Dershowitz’s birthday in Martha’s Vineyard where Larry David conspicuously avoided Rivera. Rivera linked this behavior to his former employment at Fox News and support for Donald Trump, suggesting a fear of Fox influenced David’s actions.
A Comedic Icon or a Polarizing Figure?
Larry David, known for his biting satire and controversial topics handled in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, remains a significant figure in comedy. Despite the personal critique by Rivera, David’s popularity does not seem to wane. This ongoing feud highlights the often blurred lines between personal grievances and public personas in the entertainment industry.
Follow Us