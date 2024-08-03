Georgie and Mandy Show Hints at Significant Changes for Missy

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will pick up shortly after the events of Young Sheldon, and there will be guest appearances from some members of the previous show’s cast. However, it hasn’t yet been confirmed if Iain Armitage will appear as Sheldon Cooper.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight (per Screen Rant), Armitage addressed his potential absence in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. He gave high praise to Montana Jordan (Georgie) and Emily Osment (Mandy), confident that the actors
don’t even need an appearance from Sheldon for their new show to find its own success. With that noted, Armitage made it clear he’s up for returning if he’s given the call, but he’s just as happy to be watching the series as a fan.
The Return of Familiar Faces
It has already been confirmed that Mary (Zoe Perry), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Missy (Raegan Revord) will all be appearing at the start of the premiere season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. However, executive producer Steve Holland teased that a holiday episode would be a good time to bring back Armitage as Sheldon Cooper.
We don’t want to make it a ‘guest star of the week’ thing, but they’re a part of this world, he said.
Exploring Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage
In The Big Bang Theory, it’s made clear that Georgie has been divorced and married another woman. That means that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will explore his relationships with new characters. CBS announced its fall lineup via Variety on May 2. The spinoff will debut later this year, with its first episode scheduled for October 17, 2024. This rapid development follows the final season of Young Sheldon, concluding on May 16.
Iain Armitage on Potential Return
In a separate interview with TVLine, Armitage had said back in May,
If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. I’d be honored to. I’m also just excited to get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show because they’re so good. But I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job.
