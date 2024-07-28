George Lazenby Announces Retirement from Acting at Age 84

George Lazenby, best known for playing James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 84. Taking to social media, Lazenby shared that
This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work. He added,
Therefore, I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews, or signing any more autographs as of today. It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun.
From Bond to Retirement
Lazenby’s portrayal of Agent 007 brought him instant fame, but he famously chose not to reprise the role in subsequent films, despite being offered a lucrative contract for six more Bond movies. During his retirement announcement, he expressed gratitude towards his manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, saying,
I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013—the best representative I have ever had. I can now focus more on my family. He also thanked his fans for their love and support over the years.
A Storied but Tumultuous Career
Lazenby was born in Goulburn, Australia during World War II and landed his iconic role as Bond when he was just 29 years old. He had only acted in commercials before being cast to replace Sean Connery. Following his stint as James Bond, Lazenby appeared in various films including Universal Soldier (1971), Who Saw Her Die? (1972), and The Man From Hong Kong (1975). However, he found it challenging to secure significant roles afterward.
Personal Life and Challenges
Lazenby’s personal life has seen its share of highs and lows. He experienced troublesome periods post-Bond role due to overconfidence and tumultuous personal crises leading him through two arranged marriages and issues with depression. In December 2023, Lazenby suffered a fall that resulted in a brain injury. He recuperated well but acknowledged that aging hasn’t been easy.
Legacy of a Bond Star
Lazenby’s sole Bond film is now considered one of the best in the series by some filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh. Post-retirement from mainstream cinema, George continued to be active in television roles and independent films such as A Winter Rose (2016) and Death Game (2017).
Follow Us