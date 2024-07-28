George Lazenby Announces Retirement from Acting at Age 84

by

George Lazenby, best known for playing James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 84. George Lazenby Announces Retirement from Acting at Age 84Taking to social media, Lazenby shared that This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work. He added, Therefore, I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews, or signing any more autographs as of today. It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun.

From Bond to Retirement

Lazenby’s portrayal of Agent 007 brought him instant fame, but he famously chose not to reprise the role in subsequent films, despite being offered a lucrative contract for six more Bond movies. During his retirement announcement, he expressed gratitude towards his manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, saying, I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013—the best representative I have ever had. I can now focus more on my family. He also thanked his fans for their love and support over the years.

A Storied but Tumultuous Career

Lazenby was born in Goulburn, Australia during World War II and landed his iconic role as Bond when he was just 29 years old. He had only acted in commercials before being cast to replace Sean Connery. Following his stint as James Bond, Lazenby appeared in various films including Universal Soldier (1971), Who Saw Her Die? (1972), and The Man From Hong Kong (1975). However, he found it challenging to secure significant roles afterward.George Lazenby Announces Retirement from Acting at Age 84

Personal Life and Challenges

Lazenby’s personal life has seen its share of highs and lows. He experienced troublesome periods post-Bond role due to overconfidence and tumultuous personal crises leading him through two arranged marriages and issues with depression. In December 2023, Lazenby suffered a fall that resulted in a brain injury. He recuperated well but acknowledged that aging hasn’t been easy.

Legacy of a Bond Star

Lazenby’s sole Bond film is now considered one of the best in the series by some filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh. Post-retirement from mainstream cinema, George continued to be active in television roles and independent films such as A Winter Rose (2016) and Death Game (2017).George Lazenby Announces Retirement from Acting at Age 84

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Top Five Favorite Fictional Surfer Characters in Movies
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2017
Rosa Porto Founder of Portos Bakery Passes Away at 92
3 min read
May, 29, 2024
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons from Modern Family Shares High School Prom Photos
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2024
The Top Five David Ayer Directed Movies
3 min read
May, 21, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Deliverance”
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2017
Whatever Happened to Joss Whedon’s Wonder Woman?
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.