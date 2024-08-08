General Hospital to Recast Lulu Spencer with a New Actress

After reports surfaced that General Hospital is casting for a role that sounds a lot like Lulu Spencer, actress Emme Rylan confirmed she will not be returning to the role she played from 2013 to 2020.
Emme Rylan’s Revelation
On her Instagram Stories, Rylan shared the news of the possible recast with her followers, stating,
Yes it is true. GH has decided to recast Lulu. Although I am very disappointed with their choice, I am glad to finally have closure. (And thank goodness GH brought all of you fabulous people into my life! Love you guys!)
The Tragedy of Lulu Spencer
Lulu Spencer has been absent from the soap since 2020, when she was critically injured in a bombing at the Floating Rib. Her love interest at the time, teacher Dustin Phillips, had just proposed moments before he was killed in the explosion. Although Lulu appeared fine initially, she collapsed and fell into a coma shortly thereafter.
A Legacy of Daytime Drama
Rylan took over the role of Lulu Spencer from Julie Marie Berman in 2013. A two-time Daytime Emmy-winner, Berman originally portrayed Lulu from 2005 until her departure.
Future Possibilities
Despite being written out, Rylan did mention in 2023 that she would be open to returning:
No matter what the Internet says, I have made it very clear to GH that I am always available to play Lulu should she ever want to wake up.
Dante Falconeri and their daughter Charlotte recently visited an off-camera Lulu in her long-term care facility, sparking renewed hope among fans for her return. However, as it stands today, any return would include a new face in the iconic role.
