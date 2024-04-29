General Hospital Spoilers April 29-May 2: Carly in Turmoil & Jason’s Dark Plans

Carly’s Turmoil and a Secret from the Past
Upcoming scenes on General Hospital portray Carly Corinthos Spencer in distress, causing drama around her. This isn’t Carly’s first time navigating through secrecy and manipulation, a skill she has honed over the years.
Drew Cain was stunned by what Carly Spencer has done to keep a big secret hidden, showing just how far she’s willing to go.
Sonny’s Confrontation and Uncovered Betrayals
A storm is on the horizon for Sonny Corinthos, as upcoming episodes reveal startling betrayals.
Unfortunately, Heller has bonded with Michael’s father and seems conflicted about how to move forward, putting Sonny at a potential risk from those closest to him. Maurice Benard brilliantly brings Sonny’s character alive, navigating through turbulent waters of friendship and deceit.
The Intricate Plot of Jason Morgan
The plot thickens with Jason Morgan’s latest move, involving him in a dark conspiracy. He’s well-known for his complex involvement in past conspiracies within the show, often around the character Sonny. This time, his plans are more ominous as he returns with a mysterious agenda. His all-black attire and grim expression hint at more threatening times ahead.
Nina Faces New Challenges
Nina, portrayed by the superb actress Cynthia Watros, faces fresh temptation and challenges that offer both risk and hope. Her storyline intertwines intriguingly with those around her, escalating the drama within General Hospital.
New Developments with Willow Tait
Willow Tait, played by Katelynn MacMullen, is showcased pondering over a significant decision affecting her future.
This week, his jaw dropped when he realized Carly was manipulating him and tampering with his investigation — all while Willow was edging closer to death from Stage 4 leukemia. But if you know your General Hospital history, this isn’t her first baby-lie rodeo, illustrates the intense situations surrounding her character.