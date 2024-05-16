General Hospital Romance Alert Giovanni Mazza Joins as Brook Lynns Cousin

EXCLUSIVE: A fresh face is about to make waves at the much-anticipated wedding of Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). Welcome Giovanni Mazza as Brook Lynn’s Bensonhurst cousin, Giovanni Cerullo, who will serenade the happy couple with his violin during their nuptials set for the week of May 13.
In real life, the dynamic Chicago-based Mazza has captivated audiences with his violin performances at numerous high-profile events, including NBA and Major League Baseball games. Discovered through the Chicago Bulls Youth Talent Search at just nine years old, Mazza’s journey in entertainment began early. He started acting professionally at age eight, featuring prominently in a two-year Walmart commercial campaign and appearing in Chicago-centric independent films.
His talent soon shone through, and by age ten, he had secured a speaking role on Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs. Currently balancing his thriving career while attending high school in Chicago, Mazza is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Italy.
The excitement around his new role on General Hospital has not gone unnoticed. Viewers are particularly buzzing about potential romantic storylines involving his character, with speculation that he could become a new love interest for Trina (Tabyana Ali), following the exit of Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s Spencer from the show.
Mazza expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram, stating:
The biggest thank you to @generalhospitalabc for bringing me on and @hlywd1977 for being the absolute best agent in Hollywood! So much love and joy to my new fam! YAY!!!
Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase’s wedding promises to be spectacular, filled with heartwarming moments. The ceremony’s setup indicates that music—particularly Giovanni’s violin—will play a soothing role during pre-wedding jitters.
General Hospital spoilers and previews indicate that nerves may be calmed by the sound of a violin, hinting at Giovanni’s significant presence.
Audience reactions to Mazza joining General Hospital have been overwhelmingly positive. This casting decision is aligning well with GH’s pattern of boosting its teen cast during summer breaks when younger viewers are free to tune in more regularly.
As seasoned soap fans know, weddings in Port Charles are rarely uneventful. With family drama already simmering under the surface, adding a youthful cousin like Giovanni into the mix is bound to stir things up even more. Will Giovanni catch the eye of another resident in Port Charles beyond Trina? Stay tuned!
