General Hospital Recasts Lulu as Emme Rylan Confirms Departure

After TV Insider reported that General Hospital was casting for a role that sounded a lot like Lulu, actress Emme Rylan, who last played Luke and Laura’s youngest child, confirmed the news that she was not returning to the role.
Rylan Confirms the Recast
On her Instagram Stories, Rylan shared Soaps In Depth’s story about the possible recast and wrote,
Yes it is true. GH has decided to recast Lulu. Although I am very disappointed with their choice, I am glad to finally have closure. (And thank goodness GH brought all of you fabulous people into my life! Love you guys!)
Lulu’s 2020 Bombing Incident
In 2020, Lulu was injured in a bombing at the Floating Rib, during which the man she was dating, Dustin, had asked her to marry him. He was killed in the blast. Lulu was thought to be okay and was about to tell her former husband Dante that she still loved him when she grabbed her head and collapsed. She fell into a coma and has lingered in one ever since. Her kids are being raised by their fathers—Rocco is with Dante and his new love, Sam, while Charlotte is staying with her dad, Valentin.
A Look Back at Berman’s Lulu
It’s good to be nominated again, and very charmed! I ended up submitting the episode with Lulu and Luke, where Lulu discusses her drinking, and they reconcile their temporarily estranged relationship.
Berman portrayed Lulu Spencer from 2005-2013 and won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her work. There has been speculation that she might return to fill in the role as viewers once again demand more of Lulu Spencer’s storyline.
The Future of Lulu
Berman could possibly return to take up where she left off before Emme Rylan‘s stint as Lulu. Fans are eager for a dramatic comeback and resolution for the beloved character who grew from an awkward teenager into a strong-willed heroine under Berman’s portrayal.
Reflecting on her time in Port Charles, Rylan told Soap Opera Digest in 2023:
Getting to play the daughter of Luke and Laura was the most amazing opportunity. The actress has consistently expressed her willingness to return if asked.
