General Hospital May Sweeps Who Will Die Because of Sonny Corinthos

As General Hospital gears up for its highly anticipated May Sweeps, all eyes are on Sonny Corinthos. Known for his tumultuous life filled with danger, Sonny’s actions have long-reaching repercussions, impacting not just him but those closest to him.
Is Sonny Facing a Downfall?
Fans of General Hospital are keenly aware that Sonny Corinthos has dodged numerous threats over the years. However, as this season unfolds, it seems he may not be able to rely on his previous luck. Predictions suggest Sonny might finally go down after decades of avoiding prosecution, with the number of people trying to take down the kingpin growing rapidly.
His erratic behavior can be partly attributed to his medication. Recent episodes hinted at the tampering of his meds, causing fluctuations in his mental state. Ava Jerome seems to be in the perfect place to be blamed for the medication issue, making her relationship with Sonny even more complex.
The Ripple Effect on Close Characters
The consequences of Sonny’s decisions continue to ripple through his close-knit circle. One poignant moment is when Sonny confides in his son Dante about a threat from Puerto Rico. This revelation causes Dante significant concern, and he’s determined to uncover who targets his father.
Jason Morgan’s imminent return also adds another layer of tension. Known for his history as a master hitman, questions loom whether he is involved or will clash with Sonny due to their long and tangled past.
A Complex Relationship with Ava Jerome
Sonny’s dynamic with Ava Jerome has been anything but straightforward. Their relationship has navigated numerous challenges and conflicts, often putting them at odds yet drawing them together during critical times. Their tumultuous bond is further strained by suspicions and blame over Sonny’s medication woes.
Ava confiding in Sonny about her troubles shows how intricately woven their lives have become. Despite being a source of conflict, they share deep connections that influence much of their actions and decisions.
Unresolved Tensions and Betrayals
Another pivotal moment involves Nina Reeves betraying Sonny by turning Carly into the SEC. This act has severe implications for their relationship and highlights how trust can be easily shattered among loved ones in the precarious world of Port Charles.
The increasing number of adversaries against Sonny also hints that historical dodges might no longer suffice. Relationships are shifting as suspicions fall on complex figures like Cyrus Renault as main suspects despite prevailing doubts about their true intentions.
Speculations and Drastic Twists
Rumors swirling around suggest significant changes ahead for Sonny’s personal life. The potential return of Brenda Barrett indicates dramatic shifts in his romantic entanglements, possibly making way for old flames to reignite amidst existing turmoil.
The stark warning signs indicate impending doom for some characters close to Sonny, with speculations running high on who may not survive the fallout from his actions as May Sweeps unfold on ABC’s iconic soap opera.