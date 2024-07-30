General Hospital Drama Intensifies as Michael and Nina Make Deals and Sonny Seeks Revenge

Prepare for a dramatic week as July ends in Port Charles. Here’s what you can expect on General Hospital from July 29 to August 2.
Dante Pleads and Carly Receives an Offer
Monday kicks off with Dante pleading to Sonny. Meanwhile, Carly is presented with an offer, and Michael asks Nina for her help, discussing her relationship with McConkey.
Carly’s Day in Court and Heated Confrontations
The drama escalates on Tuesday when Carly heads to court. Tensions rise as Sonny confronts John, and Anna makes a shocking discovery that ties into Anna’s theory shared with Jason.
Sonny Won’t Listen and Anna Shares a Theory
Midweek sees Sonny refusing to listen to reason and Anna sharing a critical theory with Jason regarding Brennan. The intrigue deepens as Anna faces pivotal moments in her investigation.
Brook Lynn Makes a Pitch and Sonny Lashes Out
Thursday brings Brook Lynn making a daring pitch to Blaze, stirring up drama. Sonny lashes out at unexpected news, showing another side of the notorious mob boss.
Dante Makes an Arrest and Josslyn Takes Action
The week wraps up on Friday with Dante making a significant arrest just as Josslyn takes action in an unfolding crisis. The tension keeps climbing as these intertwined stories evolve.
Behind the Scenes: Michael and Nina’s New Deal
The details of the new agreement between Michael and Nina start to unfold. Michael manages to tell Carly about the events at the Metro Court just before she faces her day in court. Nina’s feelings of guilt surrounding their deal hint at unforeseen complications in their relationship moving forward.
Sonny Targets Cates After Learning About Jason
After discovering the truth behind Jason’s recent actions—thanks to Carly revealing why Jason went to work for the Feds—Sonny sets his sights on Cates. There’s more than meets the eye as Sonny’s revenge plot develops.
Follow Us