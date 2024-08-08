General Hospital Drama Andrew with Emotional Returns and Dangerous Turns

Facing His Demons
Morgan appears to his troubled dad Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and the timing could not be more perfect as Sonny spirals out of control. Sonny’s bipolar medication has been tampered with which suggests that he may hallucinate when he believes he is visited by Morgan.
Maurice Benard even highlighted how deep his connection with Sonny is, reflecting on his iconic character on the eve of General Hospital’s 60th anniversary:
Do you want to keep playing Toto to my Lone Ranger? ‘I said, ‘Well, Tony, I’m having a good time with you,’ and he goes, ‘Well, go upstairs and tell them to give [Sonny] a family and a girlfriend.
Kristina’s Dangerous Plunge
Kristina Davis suffered a gruesome fall on Thursday’s episode and was rushed to surgery, sparking concern from fans. The plot thickened when she opened up to her father about the guilt she had been feeling stemming from the memory of him forcing her to keep Watch daughter Avery.
An Unexpected Return
Bryan Craig reprises his role as Morgan Corinthos for one episode in early August. It’s unclear what form the dearly departed Morgan will take when he resurfaces, although his comeback will come as his mob boss dad has alienated himself from everyone in Port Charles.
Speculation about a big GH comeback began earlier this month when GH executive producer confirmed on the Daytime Emmys red carpet that a male former cast member is coming back.
Ava’s Involvement
Krisitna tripped on a duffel bag in Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) hotel room and swan dived into the storied pool in front of dozens of onlookers. This scene led fans to ask if Ava pushed her or if Kristina fell.
You believed in the possibility that he was out there waiting for you, Michael explains. The implication is that despite all adversities, Sonny must see through these tumultuous times with clear eyes.
Personal Struggles Intertwined
The now-veteran daytime star Maurice Benard has brought his own life into the show by both talking about his own bipolar disorder and giving the same diagnosis to Sonny Corinthos. This duality adds depth to the storyline where Sonny’s mental health is portrayed authentically through Maurice’s real-life experiences.
