General Hospital Avatakes a Dramatic Fall in Recent Episode

Ava Jerome, portrayed by Maura West, has had various character moments throughout her storyline. From being a cold-blooded murderer when she arrived in town to evolving into a more complex and nuanced individual, Ava’s character growth is significant.
Unexpected Turn of Events
In the latest jaw-dropping episode of General Hospital, fans were left in shock as Kristina Corinthos, played by Kate Mansi, took a frightening plunge from Ava Jerome’s hotel room window. This intense moment came just as tensions reached a boiling point between the characters Ava and Kristina.
Maura West’s Masterful Performance
Mansi had nothing but praise for her co-star Maura West, who plays the always intriguing Ava Jerome.
Maura is so protective of Ava, and she was really insistent on [bringing more nuance into the moment] than just these two women having a bitch fight just so that we can get to the result of Kristina going out the window, explains Mansi.
The Complex Relationship Between Ava and Kristina
The chemistry between Maura West and Kate Mansi shines through, making their confrontations particularly compelling. Maura’s portrayal of Ava is fascinating to watch as it oscillates between moments of vulnerability and sheer ruthlessness, a balance that adds depth to their dynamic.
Mansi elaborates that this wasn’t just a one-dimensional altercation; it was a scene rich with emotional layers and intense storytelling.
She (Maura) played it as, ‘I’m arguing this point, you’re arguing this point, and I’m certainly not going to push you,’ but [their confrontation] escalates in a natural way. This development left fans pondering whether Ava deliberately pushed Kristina or if it was an unfortunate accident.
Behind the Scenes Insights
The meticulous efforts put into creating the dramatic fall scene included employing a stunt double for Kristina’s plunge. As Mansi recalls, performing the terrified scream was another challenge:
Rob [Markham, the director] was like, ‘Okay, we have to get audio of you falling.’ Everyone was still on set and looking at me and I had to do this big scream… And then Rob was like, ‘We need it longer.’ And I was like, ‘Longer?!’
This cliffhanger not only showcased West’s and Mansi’s talents but also highlighted the dedication and precision involved in producing such gripping scenes. It’s no wonder viewers were left in tears and eagerly anticipating the next twist.
The Nuanced Portrayal of Ava Jerome
No stranger to complex roles, Maura West joined General Hospital in 2013 after her long-running stint as ‘Carly Snyder’ on As The World Turns. Her evolution into Ava Jerome has allowed her to flex her acting chops across a spectrum of emotions.
West’s ability to bring out both the sinister and sympathetic sides of Ava makes her performance truly remarkable. Fans often grapple with conflicting feelings about Avathe ruthlessthe compassionate.
This multifaceted portrayal keeps viewers hooked week after week.
