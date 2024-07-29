General Hospital Anticipates Dramatic Events and Character Returns July 29 – August 2

The coming week in General Hospital promises dramatic turns and exciting reunions. Here’s what to expect from July 29 to August 2.
Rick Hearst’s Riveting Return
Rick Hearst is back on the canvas. Known for playing Ric Lansing, Rick first joined GH in 2002 as Sonny Corinthos’ brother. His initial storyline featured a dark turn, where he kidnapped Carly—a shocking sequence that left a lasting impression on fans.
The latest episodes will see Ric’s return causing tension and unease, primarily concerning his past with Sonny and his relationships with Molly, Alexis, Liz, and Sonny.
Carly’s Captivating Crisis
This week, all characters will rally to rescue Carly. The panic and urgency around her situation will have fans on the edge of their seats. This episode is not just about action but also deeper emotional arcs, reflecting the complex histories between the characters.
Kristina Blindsided
On July 26, viewers were stunned as Kristina was blindsided. The aftermath of this event continues to unfold this week. Watch how it affects her relationships with her family, especially in light of Sonny’s volatile state. This might also tie back into Maurice Benard’s advocacy against bipolar disorder, adding layers to his character’s experience.
A Potential Sonny Explosion
Sonny Corinthos is navigating a minefield of emotions. His paranoia peaks as he suspects Rick yet again.
This is probably Sonny, and it might connect to another scene in the preview clip. In this particular scene, Sonny tells an unseen person that it’s about time…
Jason’s Strategic Request
The classic portayal by Steve Burton as Jason Morgan returns after a notable absence due to the production’s Covid vaccine mandate. Steve had voiced in an Instagram video,
I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied…. Now back on screen, Jason makes a significant request of Anna Devane, intertwining new storylines with his iconic stoic presence.
Dante’s Rising Suspicions
Dante cannot shake his suspicions this week. With new twists at every corner and Jason’s reappearance stirring up old memories, Dante’s investigative side kicks into high gear.
Follow Us