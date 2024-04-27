Will There Be a Gears 6? Everything You Need to Know

Fans are absolutely devouring every shred of information about Gears 6 and diving headfirst into speculation about what’s in the works for the potential installment. Gears of War made its debut in 2006 as the first entry in the series, exclusively available on the Xbox 360 console. As time went on, the franchise morphed with sequels, spin-offs, and expanded lore. The narratives of Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, and Gears of War 4 advanced the central plotline while also ushering in fresh characters, locales, and gameplay mechanics. The series is famed for its precise cover-based shooting mechanics and tactical gameplay.
Spin-off titles like Gears of War: Judgment also explored different aspects of the universe. Microsoft assumed ownership of the franchise from Epic Games a decade ago. They founded a new studio called The Coalition to oversee development. Gears 5 marked the first mainline entry developed entirely by The Coalition. Even then, Gears 5 held its own, gathering accolades and nominations in line with its earlier versions. Since Gears 5 is commended for its bold campaign, stunning graphics, and improvements to the series’ formula, fans are psyched to see the potential Gears 6 holds in reserve.
The Coalition Silence on Gears 6 Hasn’t Deterred Fans from Connecting the Dots
It’s been 5 years, and there’s been little to no information on what to expect from Gears 6, or if The Coalition even has plans for it. But that’s where the gaming community steps in, to read between the lines of the developers’ silence. Gears 6 speculation was all the rage in 2021, but by 2022, it sort of faded out since there wasn’t much to back it up. Then, out of nowhere, 2023 comes along, and the rumors are back, with this whole new level of intrigue surrounding them.
Jeff Grubb revealed on the stream that The Coalition abandoned several smaller projects and is allegedly now going full steam ahead with Gears 6. Grubb hinted that Gears 6 is the likely candidate for the studio’s next game. But there’s still been no official word from the developers on whether the title is indeed moving into development. It wasn’t until Cliff Bleszinski, a.k.a. CliffyB, one of the brains behind the first game, also low-key confirmed Gears 6. CliffyB’s post on his X account reads, “Heard a rumor today from my friend who wrote Gears 5 about the future of the franchise, and let’s just say…”
The intrigue peaked when he posted it with a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio, saying, “You had my curiosity, but now you have my attention.” The post was no longer available, perhaps because it got way more attention than expected. Even then, users were still able to snap screenshots and spread content across different forums. Though CliffyB didn’t outright mention the sixth installment, it’s logical to assume that the company intends to develop it after all.
Gears 6 Might Just Top the Charts for the Longest Gap between Releases in the Franchise
Stretching out the time between releases only makes players’ expectations go higher. Historically, there’s been a gap of around two to three years between mainline entries of Gears of Wars. The first three mainline games were released relatively close to each other. After Gears of War 3, there was a significant gap before the release of Gears of War 4. A 5-year gap between mainline entries is less common but not unheard of in the gaming industry. It’s generally on the longer side compared to the typical 2-3-year release cycle for major franchises.
Another user named IdleSloth84_ brought up some LinkedIn posts that showcase The Coalition’s latest recruits. Rumor has it that there are new employees who joined between December and January and are working on Gears 6. The new creative professionals hired include a senior lighting artist, a cinematic animator, an environment artist, and an associate producer. With their recent hiring, Gears 6 is most likely in its early stages of development. The standard interval for major game releases is every two to four years in gaming. If the recent hirings are anything to go by, then the game may well debut sometime between 2026 and 2028.
This suggests that Gears 6 may see the most extended period between entries, possibly lasting from 7 to 9 years. The most recent backup we have dates back to Grubb’s latest appearance on the Kinda Funny Xcast, which was 3 weeks ago. Grubb hinted at plans for Gears 6 to make its public debut over the summer, as per hearsay. But he expects it will only be a glimpse of the project, which still implies that it will be some time away. If you crave darker, more Gothic experiences in gaming, here’s why Sons of the Forest is the next must-play survival video game.