7 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Garrett Hedlund

Born in Roseau, Minnesota, Garrett Hedlund rose to stardom within a few weeks of moving to Los Angeles. The pursuit of his acting career landed him in Hollywood. In no time, he was on the set of Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy and Peter Berg’s Friday Night Lights.
Currently, the 38 years old actor is busy promoting his new thriller The Tutor, where he shares the screen with Noah Schnapp and Victoria Justice. But that isn’t news when it comes to the actor. For some fun, little-known info about Garrett Hedlund, check out the facts below.
7. Garrett Hedlund Is A Country Boy
Some Hollywood stars are born in starlight, some have humble beginnings, and Hedlund is the latter. He spent his childhood on a cattle farm near Wannaska, MN. However, he later moved to Scottsdale, AZ, with his mother when he was 14. At that point, acting was already his dream, and he signed up with a talent agency before graduating high school.
6. He Is Quite Close To Tim McGraw
During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hedlund stated: “He’s somebody that I admire and respect not only as an amazing father, an amazing husband, and amazing musician, amazing actor — and his name is Tim McGraw.” They have been inseparable ever since they did Friday Night Lights and Country Strong together. Hedlund further revealed that McGraw is also the Godfather to his son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund.
5. Garrett Hedlund Dated Kristen Dunst
The film On The Road essentially greenlit their romance seeing as Hedlund and Kristen Dunst co-starred as a married couple. They officially began dating in 2012 and were off to a great start. The pair decided to move in together in the earlier months of 2015, and things seemed very exciting. However, the duo wasn’t destined after all, and they parted ways in 2016 after being together for four years.
4. He Was Once Arrested For Public Intoxication
The Mudbound star was arrested for public intoxication just a few weeks after splitting with Emma Roberts. He was arrested in Franklin County, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 23, 2022, and his bond was set at $2,100 for the misdemeanor. Hedlund was later released on Sunday, January 24.
At the same time, he was also sued for drunk driving back in January 2020. Unfortunately, he crashed into a Nissan with a woman and her three children. Needless to say, it was a rough patch for the actor.
3. Garrett Hedlund Could’ve Been Captain America!
Hedlund auditioned for two Marvel roles, Steve Rogers/Captain America and Peter Quill/Star-Lord. The Country Strong star ended up skipping on the opportunity to be in one of the greatest cinematic universes over scheduling conflicts. Furthermore, Hedlund believed TRON had what Captain America didn’t at the time; a second and a third film. He didn’t feel like jumping into another heroic role, and it eventually went to Chris Evans.
2. He Saved Up for an Acting Coach
When he was a toddler, his parents divorced, and he moved in with his father. Later at the age of 14, he moved in with his mother in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hedlund saved his tips from waiting tables to pay an acting coach £40 an hour. He believed he needed “… to work on speeches and screenplay material to no purpose“.
1. He is Co-parenting with Emma Roberts
Hedlund and Roberts had a not-so-shortlived romance back in March of 2019 after the Holidate star split up with Evan Peters. They welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in 2020. However, the couple wasn’t destined to be, and they called it quits in January 2022 after three years of dating. Currently, they are in a healthy co-parenting relationship since both of them have agreed to put their son’s needs ahead of their own.
Read Next: 10 Things You Don’t Know About Evan Peters and Emma Roberts
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!