The Garfield Movie is one of the most anticipated animated films of 2024. Interestingly, the first-ever Garfield movie, Garfield: The Movie, was released 20 years ago in 2004. Similarly, it also marks the 40th anniversary of the Emmy-winning TV special Garfield in the Rough (1984), the third TV special produced for the character.
The lasagna-loving indoor cat returns with a new cast and storyline in The Garfield Movie and becomes the first feature-length animated movie about Garfield. The Garfield Movie is co-produced by Alcon Entertainment as their first animated movie and Columbia Pictures, which turns 100 in 2024. Here’s everything to know about The Garfield Movie.
What Is the Plot of The Garfield Movie?
Although the movie maintains the general story and characters for which Garfield is known, it includes a unique arc that sets it apart from other feature films. The movie begins with Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating cat, as a kitten. He’s abandoned in an ally by his father. Hungry, a salivating Garfield follows the aroma of food to a restaurant where he meets Jon Arbuckle. Sitting alone in the restaurant and about to eat his pizza, Jon takes pity on the hungry kitten Garfield. After eating Jon’s pizza in a single bite and devouring other guests’ meals, Jon adopts Garfield.
The overly pampered Garfield grows up to become the lazy, cynical, and fat cat most film and television audiences know the character to be. Garfield hates Mondays and exercises with the same passion with which he loves his lasagna and sleeping. Jon Arbuckle also adopts a dim-witted dog, Odie, much to Garfield’s chagrin, but they later become best friends. While all of these follow the usual Garfield movie story, in The Garfield Movie, Garfield and Odie are kidnapped one night by two of Jinx’s henchmen, Roland (a Shar Pei) and Nolan (a Whippet).
Jinx is a Persian cat and the movie’s villain. While at Jinx’s lair, Garfield and Odie are saved by Vic, a big, mysterious cat. Garfield later recognizes and reveals to Odie that Vic is his biological father, who abandoned him in an alley as a kitten. Garfield, and unintentionally Odie, is dragged into the feud between Jinx and Vic. Jinx orchestrated Garfield’s kidnapping to lure Vic out of hiding. To pay for getting her incarcerated in the pound for five years, Jinx demands an enormous amount of bottled milk in 72 hours. Although initially reluctant to join his father on the mission, the fat, lazy, and indoor-grown Garfield must learn to survive outdoors and complete the mission.
Meet The Garfield Movie Voice Cast
There’s a total overhaul of the cast from the 2004 live-action Garfield: The Movie. Chris Pratt replaces Bill Murray as Garfield’s voice actor in The Garfield Movie. Besides his famous role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Guardians of the Galaxy movies and other MCU appearances, Chris Pratt has had increasing credits in his voice roles. Last year, Pratt voiced Mario in the Box Office record-breaking movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Chris Pratt’s fellow MCU actor, Samuel L. Jackson, voices Garfield’s biological and estranged father, Vic.
Samuel L. Jackson needs little to no introduction, with movie credits that span several generations. Including his MCU appearances as Nick Fury, Jackson is one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, with his movies having grossed over $27 billion at the Box Office. Voicing The Garfield Movie’s villain, Jinx, is British actress, singer, and television presenter Hannah Waddingham. The actress is known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, and The Fall Guy.
English actor Nicholas Hoult will voice Garfield’s owner, Job Arbuckle. Hoult is famous for portraying Hank McCoy/Beast in the X-Men films, Warm Bodies (2013), Tolkien (2019), and The Menu (2022). Also, in supporting roles, Harvey Guillén voices Odie, Ving Rhames voices Otto, Cecily Strong voices Marge, and Snoop Dogg voices Snoop Catt. Actors Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang voice Jinx’s henchmen, Roland and Nolan, and Janelle James voices Olivia.
The Garfield Movie Production Timeline & Release Date
The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal, known for directing The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and the 2005 Chicken Little. The movie’s screenplay was co-written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgove. Although the movie’s development was first announced as far back as May 2016, production began in 2019, with the movie’s title being confirmed in September 2023. American composer and conductor John Debney composed the score for The Garfield Movie. Also, rapper and actor Snoop Dogg collaborated with Australian-American country singer Keith Urban to produce an original song, “Let It Roll,” for the movie.
The Garfield Movie was earlier scheduled for release on February 16, 2024, but was pushed forward for unknown reasons. The Garfield Movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 24, 2024. With Netflix and Disney’s deal with Sony in April 2021, audiences can expect The Garfield Movie to be available on the streaming platforms sometime after its theatrical run. The movie is part of Sony’s deal with Netflix and Disney, in which they acquired rights to Sony films between 2022 and 2026. The Garfield Movie isn’t the only film to look out for in May 2024; also check these 7 can’t-miss Netflix premieres arriving in May 2024.