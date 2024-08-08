Galadriel Faces Inner Darkness in The Rings of Power Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is on the horizon, promising a deeper dive into the intricate lore and untold stories of Middle-earth. This season will focus significantly on the rings themselves, particularly exploring those less detailed in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings.
Unveiling Untold Stories
J.R.R. Tolkien provided thorough backstories for many of the 19 rings of power, yet left much unsaid about the seven dwarven rings. The series aims to address this gap. Co-showrunner Patrick McKay hinted,
There are tantalizing hints in the source text that the dwarven rings didn’t really control the dwarves the way Sauron might’ve liked, but it did stoke their greed. This curiosity opens a window into potential plot twists, particularly concerning Peter Mullan’s character, King Durin III, possibly descending into madness.
King Durin III’s Potential Descent
The focus on the Dwarven rings brings King Durin III into sharp relief as a central figure in season two. McKay mentioned exploring whether Durin might go mad and become a villain in Khazad-dûm. He noted,
The whole idea behind making a Second Age show was that it’s not a fixed goal, there’s a huge amount of room for creativity and improvement within a loose structure.
Navigating Rhûn’s Mysteries
Nori Brandyfoot (played by Markella Kavenagh), alongside Poppy Proudfellow and Gandalf the Stranger, embarks on an expedition through the enigmatic deserts of Rhûn. The minimal descriptions in Tolkien’s works about Rhûn allow for expansive creative freedom. Co-showrunner J.D. Payne called Rhûn a
blank check from Tolkien that allows the show to go somewhere that’s never been depicted before.
An Inspired Landscape
Patrick McKay acknowledged inspiration from iconic films like Lawrence of Arabia and Mad Max: Fury Road, noting how they envisioned making vast desert landscapes appear both beautiful and integral to Middle-earth’s diverse environments. McKay explained,
We’re huge admirers of Lawrence of Arabia… These are movies that are set in a vast desert landscape, but they make the desert feel beautiful.
Character Development Amidst Ambiguity
The second season not only introduces broader horizons with settings like Rhûn but delves deeper into character complexities. Galadriel’s arc is expected to highlight her confrontation with darker elements within herself, augmenting her journey toward becoming the wise and powerful elf known from earlier works.
Kavenagh’s portrayal of Nori Brandyfoot promises more adventures as she interacts closely with other significant characters, adding new dimensions to her role.
