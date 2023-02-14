Gabriel Luna decided to chime in on Dark Fate, seeing this as more than a failure. He describes his time in this movie as positive; to be fair, he did appear to have a good time. In the Terminator franchise’s history, however, many fans would disagree.
Thinking of his contribution, Luna did have the chance to portray another type of terminator that was unique. A metal skeleton that could shed its outer, liquid form and become two enemies is definitely useful. Unfortunately, this was one of the only redeemable qualities of this movie.
This type of terminator makes it feel like humans have no hope of surviving. The efficiency of the terminators that have come along since the T-1000 has been suspect at best. Luna’s version benefited from advanced special effects, but a weak story killed it.
One big reason Dark Fate didn’t work is that it tried to reinvent the Terminator franchise. Not only did it seek to replace John Connor, it decided to swap out the future that many had known about for so long. The Terminator timeline has been ripped up and pieced together more than once. At this point, the only constant is that humanity eventually destroys itself.
Gabriel admits that he focused more on his role than on the box office
This is probably how it should have been. When actors focus too intently on the box office, it’s likely to affect their ability to pull off a role. According to Luna, he focused intently on what he was doing and enjoyed himself. While that’s uplifting, it makes one think he didn’t see a reason to focus on the possible failure.
There’s been so much said about this movie since it was first announced that saying anything else feels excessive. But figuring out new angles to this subject can provide a new perspective. At least the actors believed in the movie, as did James Cameron.
One of the biggest problems is that the fans didn’t want something completely different. This didn’t work with Rise of the Machines or Salvation.
He had a good time with his fellow cast members
It does sound as though Luna made a few bonds while he was on set. He states that he made friends with his costars, which is impressive since Arnold Schwarzenegger is someone many would like to know. Many of the bonds made on set might not last, but making a movie together draws people closer.
Of course, there are plenty of actors that don’t get along and don’t have a positive experience. But it sounds like Luna had a good time and made the best of his time. This is a positive thing since, in a movie such as this, there were doubtless feelings of uncertainty that could have tainted the working environment.
Dark Fate shouldn’t have been made
Many fans still hold this sentiment since the movie didn’t start great, and it didn’t end any better. The killing of John Connor and his replacement was not met well by fans. Some also feel that James Cameron should have left this story alone.
Even James Cameron admits that this story is played out. If there is another Terminator movie, it needs to be a complete reboot. The unfortunate part of any movie dealing with time travel is that it risks destroying its narrative. Terminator did this early on when it started messing with its timeline.
The fact that Judgment Day was inevitable is fine, but the fact that things changed so drastically after the second movie ruined the experience. Cameron had a great idea when making this movie, but keeping things so limited makes it feel like he had no idea what he had.
Thankfully, this didn’t ruin his career
Luna has continued acting over the years. He even found a part in The Last of Us that recently appeared on HBO Max. He was one of the better parts of Dark Fate, but it’s tough to say that it was worth watching to see him.
Dark Fate was a blip on the radar that could be left in the past. Luna has kept it as a fond memory as he had a good time filming. But what most people will remember about this movie is that it was one of the worst in the franchise.
