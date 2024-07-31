FX Greenlights ‘Snowflakes’ Comedy by Tonight Show Writers with Nick Kroll

FX is set to introduce a new comedy series helmed by the dynamic duo from the Tonight Show, Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw. Titled Snowflakes, this half-hour buddy comedy follows a group of twenty-something housemates striving to be good people, even though they haven’t quite figured out what that means yet. Premiering next year, the series promises to deliver wit and humor akin to hits like Girls, Broad City, and Friends.
The creators are no strangers to the spotlight. Their breakthrough came with a viral graduation speech at Yale in 2018, garnering over five million views on YouTube. This recognition led them to secure writing positions on the Tonight Show, and more recently, they authored the book Naked in the Rideshare: Stories of Gross Miscalculations.
With Nick Kroll onboard as an executive producer, expectations for Snowflakes run high.
We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for Snowflakes, said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment. The show also boasts talents like Stefani Robinson from Atlanta and Jonathan Krisel from Portlandia.
The cast includes Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa, and Owen Thiele as Anton. Kroll shared his enthusiasm:
Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers, our cast is beyond talented and the team we have assembled around them is the best.
Kronengold and Shaw’s work not only resonates with today’s audiences but also reflects personal humor and keen observation. Reflecting on their collaboration, Shaw mentioned,
You know, there are a lot of Rebecca Shaws out there. I feel in constant pursuit of all of them. And there’s only one or two Bens with that last name, so, yeah, same reason why.
The duo’s knack for capturing life’s awkward moments has clearly resonated with audiences and industry insiders alike. Their upcoming series is expected to blend personal anecdotes with relatable comedy, reflecting their journey from viral sensations to seasoned comedy writers.
As we await the premiere of Snowflakes, it’s clear that Kronengold and Shaw are poised to make a significant impact on television comedy. With a talented cast and an experienced production team guiding them, FX’s latest offering could well become a defining series for this generation.
Follow Us