FX Greenlights New Comedy Series Snowflakes from The Tonight Show Writers

FX has greenlit a new comedy series titled Snowflakes, which shines a spotlight on a group of codependent housemates striving to be better individuals, albeit with their own unique twists and turns. The show promises to deliver an ensemble of vibrant characters, enhancing the potential for diverse storytelling.
This exciting project is spearheaded by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, accomplished writers from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They are supported by notable executive producers Nick Kroll, Jonathan Krisel, and Stefani Robinson.
A Lineup of Fresh Talent
Malik Elassal, known for his roles in Resident Alien and Joe Pickett, will play Samir. Lucy Freyer, who recently appeared in Paint alongside Owen Wilson, takes on the role of Billie. They are joined by Jack Innanen as Paul Baker and Amita Rao as Issa, making for a compelling cast that already stirs curiosity about their on-screen chemistry.
The Minds Behind Snowflakes
Kronengold and Shaw, former writers for Jimmy Fallon’s renowned talk show, are breaking new ground with this comedy series. Their experience with crafting quick-witted and engaging content on The Tonight Show serves as a solid foundation for their upcoming venture with FX.
In a statement that underlines their new direction:
The Tonight Show allowed Kronengold and Shaw to hone their writing skills before daring to create Snowflakes.
Nick Kroll’s Involvement
Nick Kroll, famous for his influential work on Big Mouth, plays an integral role as an executive producer. His significant impact on the comedic landscape assures viewers of the quality and depth Snowflakes is likely to deliver. With Big Mouth wrapping its final season later this year, fans can look forward to seeing Kroll’s creative energy focused on this promising new show.
Anticipation Build-Up
The ensemble cast and formidable crew behind Snowflakes have set high expectations for its debut next year. As the series continues towards production, it’s clear that FX aims to solidify its roster with yet another engaging comedy.
Follow Us