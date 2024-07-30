FX Adds Snowflakes to Comedy Lineup from Former Tonight Show Writers

FX has added a new gem to its comedy roster with the pick-up of Snowflakes, a half-hour scripted sitcom crafted by former Tonight Show writers Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw.
The series, described as a twenty-something ensemble comedy, follows a group of codependent housemates striving to be good people despite being neither ‘good’ nor ‘people’ yet. In their own words,
“We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together”, said the duo in a press release.
A Stellar Line-Up
The main cast includes Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa, and Owen Thiele as Anton. Each character brings their own unique flair to the show, adding to its diverse narrative fabric.
The Creative Minds Behind Snowflakes
2018 Yale graduates Kronengold and Shaw not only made headlines for their viral college commencement speech but also penned the book Naked in the Rideshare: Stories of Gross Miscalculations. The duo spent two years as writers on The Tonight Show, contributing significantly despite their relatively young age.
Big Names Join the Production
Nick Kroll, known for works like Big Mouth and FX’s The League, is an executive producer on Snowflakes. He expressed his excitement by saying,
I cannot wait to help make this show and give many more quotes for press releases.
Kroll is joined by fellow executive producers Stefani Robinson (FX’s Atlanta, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows) and Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, Baskets). Krisel doubles up as pilot director. According to Kroll,
Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers; our cast is beyond talented, and the team we have assembled around them is the best.
A Binge-worthy Prospect?
The first season of Snowflakes, set to air next year, looks to capture the spirit of ‘lovable losers’ akin to shows like Girls, Broad City, and Friends. Here’s hoping it can resonate just as deeply with audiences while bringing its unique touch to the familiar formula.
