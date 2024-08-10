Furiosa Prequel Available for Streaming on Max in August

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has finally announced its streaming debut on Max, scheduled for August 16. Directed by George Miller, this new installment delves into the origin story of Imperator Furiosa. Previously played by Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy steps into the role for this film, released in May.

Despite strong critical reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davies calling the movie powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best, Furiosa fell short at the box office, grossing only $172 million worldwide. The movie follows Furiosa’s abduction from the Green Place of Many Mothers and her survival in a brutal world ruled by Warlord Dementus and Immortan Joe. This arc shapes her into the fierce leader featured in Mad Max: Fury Road.

An Unsuccessful Box Office Run

This film is a prequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, which grossed $380 million worldwide and won six Oscars. However, both Furiosa and the prior Mad Max films struggled financially due to their high budgets. This latest chapter faced similar challenges, echoing past issues within the franchise.

Cannes Film Festival Highlights

Furiosa premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, immediately capturing attention. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke joined Anya Taylor-Joy in bringing this rich narrative to life. During the festival, George Miller hinted at potential future stories within the Mad Max universe but emphasized that another installment would depend on Furiosa’s performance.

Miller had originally planned to follow Furiosa with another installment titled Mad Max: The Wasteland, focusing on Tom Hardy’s character, ‘Mad Max’ Rockatansky, before the events of Fury Road. In a June interview with Forbes, promoting Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, Hardy mentioned that he doesn’t foresee returning to the franchise anytime soon.

