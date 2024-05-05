Furiosa: Everything You Need to Know About the Mad Max Movie

With only a few weeks before the Furiosa movie’s theatrical release, we’ll reveal everything we know about the film. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga isn’t just one of the most anticipated movies in May 2024; it is also listed as one of the must-watch movies of the year. The movie is full of action sequences, gasoline-pumping races, and an eclectic cast of old and new members.
For many Mad Max fans and audiences, Furiosa was long overdue. The last time a movie was released in the franchise was almost a decade ago, with the Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy-led cast of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. With Furiosa created as a spin-off and prequel of Fury Road, audiences can expect a storyline centered around the title character’s origin story. Here’s everything to know about the Furiosa movie before its release date.
What Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Will Be About
As a prequel, the Furiosa movie is set 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road. It’ll focus on Imperator Furiosa’s life before she became the legendary driver of the War Machine and turned against Immortan Joe. Audiences will watch as the young Furiosa is captured from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by a horde of bikers serving Warlord Dementus. Furiosa will showcase her struggles and trauma of being torn from a home she has always known to living and serving Warlord Dementia in the wastelands.
As she plots to return home, Furiosa is caught in the feuding war between her captor, Warlord Dementus, and another tyrant, Immortan Joe. As the scarcity in the wastelands continues, both tyrants struggle for dominance. Although several characters from Fury Road appear in Furiosa, a few new characters are introduced to tell Furiosa’s origin story effectively.
Who Stars In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?
Opting for a younger actress to play Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy leads the cast of Furiosa as Imperator Furiosa. Although Charlize Theron was eager to reprise the role, with the aid of a de-aging technology, Furiosa’s director chose to recast the character instead. Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her roles in Split (2016), Peaky Blinders (2019–2022), and The Queen’s Gambit (2020). Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is cast as Furiosa’s male lead and main antagonist, Warlord Dementus.
Warlord Dementus’ biker horde is responsible for snatching the young adolescent Furiosa from her home. Following a decade of portraying Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, Furiosa is Chris Hemsworth’s first major villain role. Other characters from Fury Road who appear in supporting roles include Immortan Joe, Rictus Erectus, and The People Eater. However, although Australian actor and former professional wrestler Nathan Jones will reprise playing Rictus Erectus and John Howard will play The People Eater, a new actor will portray Immortan Joe.
Following the death of Hugh Keays-Byrne, the actor who originated the role, fellow Australian actor Lachy Hulme will play Immortan Joe in Furiosa. Other new cast members and characters include Tom Burke (who plays Praetorian Jack), Charlee Fraser (as Mary Jo Bassa), and Daniel Webber (as War Boy). Australian actor Angus Sampson will also reprise his role as The Organic Mechanic, the wastelands doctor.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Crew & Production Timeline
Director and creator of the Mad Max franchise, George Miller, will also direct Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as he has done in the previous four films. Miller co-wrote Furiosa’s screenplay with Nico Lathouris, whom he worked with in Fury Road. Doug Mitchell, who has been a producer since the third Mad Max film, is also listed as one of Furiosa’s producers. Dutch composer Tom Holkenborg (also known as Junkie XL) worked again with George Miller to compose the music and sound for Furiosa.
George Miller had always wanted to produce a prequel story for Mad Max. Together with Nico Lathouris, they worked extensively on Furiosa’s script for 15 years. For almost three years, from 2017 to 2020, Miller’s production company filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. over unpaid salaries, which significantly affected the movie’s production. George Miller cast Anya Taylor-Joy after watching her performance in an early cut of the 2021 British psychological horror Last Night in Soho.
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had been cast to play Praetorian Jack but was replaced by Tom Burke due to scheduling conflicts. Like most other movies in the franchise, Furiosa was filmed in Australia. The movie’s principal photography began on June 1, 2022, and with filming wrapping up in October 2022.
When Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s Release Date?
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released at the Cannes Film Festival and have a theatrical release in Australia and the United States. The movie will premiere at Cannes on May 15, 2024, and be released theatrically in Australia on May 23, 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on May 24, 2024. For now, Furiosa will not be released on any streaming platform, as the focus is entirely on a theatrical release. With much expectation for the movie, there are positive projections about its Box Office earnings. If you’ll be watching the Furiosa movie, also read about Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone‘s new movie, Kinds of Kindness.
Watch Furiosa Trailer Below: