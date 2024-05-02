Home
Furiosa Features a 15-Minute Action Scene That Required 78 Days to Film

by
A Monumental Challenge in Filmmaking

The much-anticipated action flick Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, has set a new bar in ambitious filmmaking. The film contains an action sequence so colossal that it spanned 78 days of shooting. This sequence alone called upon the skills of nearly 200 stunt workers each day, reflecting the sheer scale and intensity of the production.

The Essence of the Epic Action Sequence

Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars as Furiosa, shared insights into the gravitas of this lengthy and grueling action sequence, …when you create something like this action sequence that is the most demanding thing I’ve ever done… Anya and director George Miller routinely discussed how this set-piece was crucial for showcasing Furiosa’s tactical growth and resilience throughout the fight.

Reflecting on a Ground-breaking Shoot

Towards the end of this mammoth shoot, Anya remarked on the camaraderie and collective relief that swept through the crew. It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a ‘Stairway To Nowhere’ wine!

The co-star, Chris Hemsworth, expressed his awe at being part of such an iconic project, highlighting his personal connection to the legacy of Mad Max. It really is, out of everything I’ve done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I’ve grown up watching it and it’s so iconic, Hemsworth shared during a press conference.

Celebration in Cannes & Anticipation for Premiere

The massively anticipated Furiosa will first make its mark at the renowned Cannes Film Festival before gracing theaters worldwide. The film’s premiere is scheduled for May 24, 2024, setting high expectations among fans and critics alike.

