50 Times Designers Didn’t Forget To Include ‘Fun’ When Designing Furniture

Okay, so the Internet is a wondrous place with many mesmerizing capabilities that we are not going to mention here and now. What we are going to mention, though, is the Internet’s ability to make everything funny. Think about it – if not for this cyberspace, you would’ve never laughed at a bowl of salad, an oddly shaped potato, and definitely, absolutely not at funny furniture. That’s right, furniture design can also be hilarious, but you might’ve never thought about it. Thank God for the Internet!
In this list of weird furniture, you’ll find side tables that’ll tickle your fancy, sofas that will make you giggle, chairs to laugh out loud at, and commodes that’ll elevate your further understanding of ‘fun’ for a lifetime. And it is absolutely okay to laugh, even if it’s an armchair that’s literally making a joke. Or was made to be one – it all depends on the way you look at it. And you know what, we truly do think that these unique furniture pieces weren’t designed by accident, but rather by people with an excellent sense of humor who intentionally wanted their odd furniture to raise a smile whenever someone looked at them. And we could do more with such lighthearted, humorous things in our lives, where everything seems to be going toward clean, even heartless, minimalism.
Now, you might not agree with the last sentence, but we bet you’ll agree that these are some pretty hilarious furniture pieces once you take a look at the photos below. And since we don’t have much else to say here, please share your own thoughts on these original furniture pieces once you’re done looking at them; we’re honestly curious to hear from you! Lastly, be sure to share this article with anyone who’s into furniture design or just needs an original bit of pick-me-up content.
#1 Leather Socks For Chair Legs. I Did It Myself
Image source: BonfireGood
#2 “Safety Glasses” That I Made For My Wife’s Optometry Office
Image source: alanbrendan
#3 I Found This Bird Table Quite Charming
Image source: ViddyDoodah
#4 Friday Evening
Image source: escape_to_spain
#5 A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Guy
Image source: liamoco123
#6 Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home
Image source: weirdsecondhandfinds_
#7 Handcrafted Doctor Seuss Shelf!
Image source: featherfairyco
#8 Little Jeep Tables For Elementary School Students
Image source: Patricia Dovi
#9 This One Is Cute
Image source: manmadediy
#10 Do Anyone Like My New Black Spider Chair?
Image source: Logarius7
#11 I Wish Campsites Had Logs Like This To Sit On
Image source: ilsk8
#12 Anxious Chairs
Image source: wilkinson_rivera
#13 Chilling
Image source: salome_chpt
#14 Super Mario Lamp
Image source: ona_by_design
#15 This Frosted Mirror Display For A Squeegee At IKEA
Image source: flawierbarbie
#16 Found A Weird Couch
Image source: Costner_Facts
#17 New Coffee Table Is A Tape At Chez Rhodes-Lake!
Image source: djdvox
#18 A Sleeping Polar Bear Ottoman Brings Your Room Some Childlike Fun. It Is Not Designed Only For Kids
Image source: gainsvillefurnituredaisy
#19 The Only Art Gallery With A Conjoined Chair. If You Sit, We Click
Image source: gallerygitanjali
#20 New In Shop. Custom Table Made From 1920s Baby Grand Piano Harp. One Of A Kind And Gorgeous
Image source: stouthazelkatytx
#21 Octopus Coffee Tables
Image source: weirdsecondhandfinds_
#22 Take A Seat
Image source: blaukanal
#23 Fun Around The Table
Image source: nj45interior
#24 Probably My Weirdest Commission. But I Like How It Turned Out
Image source: kollibrall
#25 Not Sure Whether To Sit Down On This Or Wear It
Image source: hilly_terrain
#26 I Had To Try And It Is A Perfectly Fine Chair
Image source: noorahs
#27 How You Doin’?
Image source: okaystaceface
#28 The Tiger King In His Chair
Image source: unabibi
#29 Funky Dali Couch Just Came In. Selling On Friday
Image source: rlspearauctions
#30 Essential Furniture For A Toddler Round Table Discussion
Image source: filealfa
#31 Not Really Sure About This Couch Thing…
Image source: capt822
#32 Walking Bedside Lamp
Image source: lanius
#33 Check Out How Bizarre This Retro Dining Room Table And Chairs Set Is! What A Statement Piece!
Image source: marketplacetreasures
#34 Not The Very Comfortable One But A Funny Way To Bring Summer And Freshness To Any Environment
Image source: ahinteriors_geneva
#35 That’s My Kitchen Lamp I Made Out Of Old Enamel Pots
Image source: Phiro13
#36 I Loved This Chair, Like A Willy Wonka Throne
Image source: odd_thrift_finds
#37 A Volkl Chair
Image source: bendcrafterscompany
#38 I Ran Across The Oddest Piece Of Furniture Ever At My Local Habitat For Humanity This Morning… A Laminate Coffee Table In The Shape Of A Gigantic Bellows
Image source: trilliumparkdesigns
#39 Strange Furniture In Jamaica Plain, Boston At Pond
Image source: Dieter Plehwe
#40 You Know Me And My Penchant For Weird Chairs… Loving This One
Image source: fifisfancyfurniture
#41 What Kind Of Establishment Is This Chair Meant For?
Image source: D0D
#42 Van Table
Image source: actionfigureartwork
#43 It Looks Like A Pig That’s Had Too Much Tequila. And Is That A Claw Or A Tail? Whatever Is Going On, It’s Oddly Beautiful
Image source: nathanadunne
#44 I Think This Might Take The Cake For Weirdest Furniture Found At The Thrift Store!
Image source: littlefernvintage
#45 I Just Want To Know If I Sit On This Chair Regularly, What Is Gonna Happen?
Image source: ekaterinasun1303872020
#46 That Time You Find A Grass Couch And You Have To Take A Moment To Lounge On It. They Won’t Mind If I Take It Home, Right?
Image source: letseatcakeblog
#47 An Old Picture From A Week In New Orleans Back When We Traveling Around The Country Was Commonplace
Image source: hustlesouls
#48 I Got A New Chair… Or At Least I Think It’s A Chair. I Like It
Image source: joenonymous73
#49 These Butt Chairs Are Great
Image source: nuggalodon
#50 Lion Table, A Must Have For Any Home. Good For You Minimalistic Decor To Rustic Farmhouse… Might Even Incorporate Into Mid Century Modern. Roar!
Image source: trashortreasures
