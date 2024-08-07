FuboTV Challenges Major Streaming Giants Over Antitrust Concerns

by

This Tuesday, a federal judge at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Manhattan will hold a hearing that could decide the fate of the Venu Sports streaming platform. U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett will listen to arguments from FuboTV, aiming to halt the joint venture by ESPN, Walt Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Hulu.

Fubo’s Antitrust Allegation

FuboTV initiated legal action against these media giants in February, citing antitrust violations. They accuse the companies of manipulating the market to the detriment of consumers and inflicting billions of dollars in damages. If Judge Garnett grants the preliminary injunction requested by Fubo and it remains uncontested on appeal, this would delay Venu Sports’ launch for potentially months or even years.

Challenges with Preliminary Injunctions

However, obtaining a preliminary injunction is no small feat. These are considered “extraordinary remedies” by federal courts and the Justice Department. For success, Fubo must demonstrate the likelihood of success on the merits and prove irreparable harm if the injunction isn’t granted. According to court filings, Fubo argues that their expected loss of market share due to alleged anticompetitive conduct qualifies as irreparable harm.

Market Impact and Bundling Issues

Fubo’s case hinges on how the defendants control a significant portion of sports television rights and conduct practices such as bundling unwanted channels with premium sports content. Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of Disney’s sports businesses, emphasized that their strategy aims at safeguarding their linear TV business while introducing fans to direct-to-consumer models.
Meanwhile, Fubo criticizes this approach as an “anticompetitive campaign to consolidate control over sports television.”

The Defense Argument

The defendants argue that a preliminary injunction would unjustly shield Fubo from competition. They describe Venu Sports as an innovative service offering lower-cost options for watching live sports. They portray Fubo as lacking infrastructure and investment compared to competitors like Hulu or YouTube TV.

Hearing Highlights and Influential Voices

The hearing will feature testimony from key industry figures including Disney CEO Bob Iger, who plans to discuss bundling practices and the value of ESPN’s content. Garnett’s written ruling is expected in the coming days or weeks, potentially providing insight into her stance at the hearing.

