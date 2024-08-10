Frozen 3 Release Date Announced for 2027 at D23 Event

Big news just dropped for Disney fans! At the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, held on August 9th, several announcements were made that left audiences buzzing. Among these reveals was a confirmation from Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, that Frozen 3 is set to release in 2027.
This may seem like a long wait, but if the success of Frozen II is any indicator, it will be worth it. Notably, Bob Iger teased at the event,
Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there, Michael. ‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works, too. But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee — who created ‘Frozen,’ the original ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Frozen II’ — is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.
Evolving the Franchise
The potential of a fourth film was reinforced by Bob Iger’s comments. Given the massive success of both previous films—each crossing $1 billion at the global box office—Disney’s decision to continue exploring the franchise hardly comes as a surprise.
A Special Reveal for Broadway Fans
The updates didn’t stop there. A filmed version of the Frozen Broadway musical is set to debut on Disney+ in 2025. Samantha Barks, known for her role as Elsa on Broadway, will reprise her role in this filmed adaptation.
The Magic Continues
The D23 event also delved into how fan interaction inspired production over the years. Jennifer Lee shared that at the WDAS booth during D23 Expo in 2022, D23 Members wrote their wishes on sticky notes shaped like stars and placed them around the movie’s title logo.
The wishes surrounded the title, then they covered the title. The whole wall was just covered with people’s wishes. And we decided we should keep them,” she said.
Indeed, for fans of Frozen, these developments signal an exciting future for the beloved series. With both new films and additional content on Disney+, it’s clear that Anna and Elsa’s adventures are far from over!
Follow Us