From Frasier Firing to Friends Fame Lisa Kudrow’s Remarkable Journey

Lisa Kudrow opened up about the twists and turns of her career, focusing on her firing from Frasier and how it led her to eventually land the iconic role of Phoebe Buffay on Friends.
The Frasier Setback
Kudrow was originally cast as Roz Doyle in the pilot episode of Frasier. Reflecting on the experience, she said,
I didn’t film it. I got fired from Frasier. According to Kudrow in an interview with Sean Hayes on the SmartLess podcast, director James Burrows told her during the run-through that
things weren’t working.
The actor described the moment as “devastating” and went on to describe how director James Burrows told her during the episode’s run-through that things weren’t working.
The role was later played by Peri Gilpin. Kudrow added,
I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Perri should have always been Roz.
Mad About You Came Calling
Despite this early setback, Kudrow soon found herself guest-starring in Mad About You. She initially appeared as a nameless waitress, despite her agents’ advice against taking such a small role. Kudrow insisted,
I’m not in a position to say no. It’s to me the best show and I’m doing it.
This decision paid off as Danny Jacobson, creator and writer of Mad About You, asked her,
You’re so funny. Would you be OK doing five more episodes?
This breakthrough gave Kudrow new momentum and financial stability.
Phoebe’s Origins
Kudrow’s role as Ursula Buffay in Mad About You, the wacky identical twin sister of Phoebe Buffay, predated her breakout part by a year. She continued making cameo appearances while gearing up for what would become one of TV’s most beloved roles.
This crossover allowed Kudrow to solidify her character before landing on Friends.
Reconnecting with Burrows for Friends
Kudrow encountered Burrows once again when auditioning for Phoebe on Friends. She revealed she was the only cast member who had to audition for Jimmy Burrows. The audition went surprisingly well, with Burrows giving no notes – a moment Kudrow initially took negatively but later realized meant approval. This instance emphasized how interconnected these iconic shows were behind the scenes.
The Enduring Impact of Friends
Kudrow went on to star as Phoebe Buffay throughout the ten-season run of Friends and was the first cast member to win an Emmy for the show in 1998. Despite early challenges like being fired from Frasier, Kudrow’s perseverance paid off spectacularly.
A Final Thought
This journey showcases how sometimes, apparent setbacks can lead to even greater opportunities. Lisa Kudrow’s path to becoming Phoebe Buffay is a testament to resilience and embracing unexpected turns in one’s career trajectory.
