Friends Alum Matthew Perry’s Tell-All Memoir Reveals Disdain for Keanu Reeves

Friends alum Matthew Perry opened up about his addiction, relationships, and the darkest moments of his life in a new tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
The much-anticipated book is set to hit the shelves on November 1. The New York Post and Variety have already shared excerpts, and some of them are quite shocking, to say the least.
In fact, one of the things that raised eyebrows was how the 53-year-old actor slammed Keanu Reeves – not once but twice.
Perry seemingly wishes death upon Keanu Reeves.
Our first question is, “Why?” And our second is, “What happened?”
Everyone loves Keanu Reeves – well, almost everyone – which is why it surprised readers when Perry threw digs at Reeves. And it seemingly came out of nowhere.
At one point in the book, Perry questioned why “really talented guys” and “original thinkers” such as River Phoenix and Heath Ledger “die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Reeves was once again mentioned as Perry talked about the death of comedian Chris Farley who passed away from an overdose.
“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” Perry wrote. “Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote ‘Almost Heroes’ two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol.”
Suffice it to say, this one baffled people. He did not elaborate further, and with no other explanation, we were left to wonder why and what Reeves ever did to Perry. It’s not just about his issues with the Matrix star, though, because what prompted that particular remark? And it’s so random, too.
Sure, Reeves can be somewhat lacking in the acting department, but does it really warrant Perry’s ire and disdain? Reeves is a national treasure not because he’s Oscar-winner material but because in a world full of self-entitled people, Reeves remains humble and down-to-earth.
Perry backpedals following the backlash he received.
Reeves is one of our favorite internet boyfriends. And yes, most fans aren’t gushing about his acting chops. Instead, netizens constantly praise him for something that most celebrities lack – kindness.
And perhaps Perry should have expected the internet to drag him after such comments. Even celebrities took Reeves’ side because, again, what did he ever do to Perry? Perry’s comments were mean and unnecessarily harsh.
Following the negative reaction, Perry clarified what he wrote in a statement he sent to the press.
“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry said. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”
There are other shocking revelations in Perry’s memoir.
At one point while he was still on the hit sitcom, Friends, Perry revealed that he was taking 55 Vicodins plus a quart of vodka. He lost so much weight that he was down to only 128 pounds.
Then, a few years ago at 49, Perry almost died. He spent weeks fighting for his life after suffering from gastrointestinal perforation, which was caused by his opioid overdose. Doctors told his family during his admission that he “had a 2 percent chance to live.”
He spent two weeks in a coma and was lying int he hospital for the next five months. For nine months, he had to wear a colostomy bag.
Perry’s book details the darkest moments of his life.
In the span of three decades, Perry has entered rehab 15 times, and he estimates that he has spent around $9 million to make himself sober. He has also undergone 14 surgeries on his stomach, with lots of scars to remind him “to stay sober” because all he has to do is “look down.”
In late 2020, Perry lied to his doctor about experiencing severe stomach pain, and he was given hydrocodone. Prior to the surgery, he was administered propofol. He woke up in a different hospital and was shocked to find out that his heart stopped beating for five minutes.
During CPR, Perry ended up with eight broken ribs. After sustaining injuries, he had no choice but to exit Adam McKay‘s star-studded political satire Don’t Look Up.
Despite his revelations, Perry was adamant that he never filmed his scenes in Friends while he was high. However, season nine was the only time he was completely sober. His addiction also affected his relationships, including his short-lived romance with actress Julia Roberts.
He is now “pretty safely sober,” but he doesn’t mention how long it has been.
“What I’m most surprised with is my resilience,” Perry mused. “The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness.”
“Wanting to tell the story, even though it’s a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn’t leave anything out,” he continued. “Everything’s in there.”