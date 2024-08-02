Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt in Talks for I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel

Freddie Prinze Jr. is eyeing a return to one of his most iconic roles. The actor, who starred as Ray Bronson in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, is reportedly looking to reprise his role in an upcoming sequel. According to Entertainment Weekly, Prinze Jr. and his co-star from the original films, Jennifer Love Hewitt, are in talks for the reboot directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Pushing for Reunion
Prinze Jr. recently revealed in an interview that he is hoping to return for the sequel.
Negotiations are weird. One week they’re going great and the next week they’re going awful. We haven’t had an awful week so there could be an awful week [coming]. I have no idea but I really don’t get too involved in it until a contract is signed.
This anticipated project is set to breathe new life into the 1997 slasher classic that remains a staple of ‘90s horror cinema.
Brandy Shows Interest
Interestingly, Brandy Norwood, who starred in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, is also keen on joining the reboot. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandy mentioned she’s ready and waiting for the call from Sony.
I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie! I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film.
She enthusiastically added,
Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up.
Reviving Iconic Characters
The potential reunion of original cast members has definitely sparked interest among fans. A cast that’s said to include new faces like Camila Mendes from Riverdale and Madelyn Cline from Outer Banks adds to the excitement.
A Look at Prinze Jr.’s Recent Work
Freddie Prinze Jr., who has become quite selective with his projects in recent years, was praised for his recent role in The Girl In The Pool. In addition, Quiver Distribution co-presidents Meyerowitz and Sackman noted,
Freddie Prinze Jr. delivers a remarkable performance as the unfaithful husband in a truly unfathomable predicament.
The Anticipated Sequel’s Timeline
The movie is slated for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025. Until then, fans can catch Brandy in another exciting role – reprising her part as Cinderella in Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red.
This film sees a reunion of beloved characters like Cinderella (Brandy) and King Charming (Paolo Montalban). As anticipation builds for both ’90s nostalgia trips, fans are eager to see how these stories will unfold.
